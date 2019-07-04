Constant Supply: Isn’t Life Great review: Donegal band deliver cracking third album

Album:

Alternative guitar pop from Co Donegal is enjoying a prolific purple patch, producing some of the finest music to crawl out of the northwest since the heydays of Clannad and Altan.

Hot on the heels of In Their Thousands from Fanad and Inishowen, a quartet called Constant Supply, hailing from the cathedral town of Letterkenny, release their third album.

Dan Hegarty of 2FM has already been well ahead of the curve by championing their first two outings, while that famous Fontaines DC fan, Steve Lamacq, has been supporting Sanguine Lane, the lead single for Isn’t Life Great, on his BBC 6 Music show.

Production duties are handled by the Donegal based wonder producer Tommy McLauhghlin (Villagers, Soak) in his Attica Studios in Termon. Constant Supply may have a name that sounds like the alias of a Firehouse Skank DJ, but their cracking tunes are from a totally different musical stratosphere.

Isn’t Life Great is crammed with 11 fully realised and superbly executed tunes. The aforementioned Sanguine Lane is terrific, an Irish single of the year contender that richly deserves a huge audience, while he Misanthropic Phase.

When the mysterious closing track Pin Drop Quiet comes on, there’s little other option apart from listening to the whole thing over and over again.