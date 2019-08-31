Christine and the Queens at Electric Picnic: Standout show from a singular performer

Review: ‘Stay freaky, my friends,’ urges the intense, sultry and captivating Chris

Amy O'Connor

Christine and The Queens play the main stage at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Dave Meehan for The Irish Times

Christine and The Queens play the main stage at Electric Picnic. Photograph: Dave Meehan for The Irish Times

 

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS ★★★★

Main stage

Fresh from making a cameo at Charli XCX’s show, Christine and the Queens skedaddles over to the main arena for her own set. One of the most eagerly anticipated acts of the weekend, her set coincides with when many punters depart to line their stomachs for the long night ahead, meaning it’s not as packed as one might expect.

Nonetheless, she pulls out all the stops. Unlike the guitar-strapped singer-songwriters who have taken to the same stage this weekend, Christine and The Queens doesn’t scrimp when it comes to showmanship. Confetti, pyrotechnics, dance breaks – it’s all here. The songstress performs songs like Tilted and Doesn’t Matter accompanied by a troupe of dancer performing intricate choreography worthy of Bob Fosse. At times, it’s like watching a minimalist stage musical.

It’s a standout show from an utterly singular performer. Intense, earnest, sultry, captivating – Chris is all of the above.

During the set, she notes that it’s the final date of her tour. It’s bittersweet that more aren’t here to see her off, but she can be satisfied that the show will live long in the memories of those who witnessed it. Her parting words to the audience? “Stay freaky, my friends. Hard times, stay freaky.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.