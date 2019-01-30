Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year shortlist revealed

Hozier’s Nina Cried Power, Niall Horan’s On the Loose and eight other songs have been shortlisted for RTÉ’s Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year 2018.

The shortlist, which also included Gay Girls by Pillow Queens, was announced today on RTÉ’s 2FM by Tracy Clifford.

The shortlist

Fontaines D.C. – Too Real

Niall Horan — On The Loose

Hozier (feat. Mavis Staples) — Nina Cried Power

Gavin James — Always

Laoise — Again

Mango X Mathman feat. Day_S – Lord Hear Us

Picture This — One Drink

Pillow Queens – Gay Girls

Saint Sister — Causing Trouble (Kormac Remix Feat. Jafaris)

Wild Youth — Can’t Move On

You can vote here for your favourite song before midnight on Sunday 3rd March. Only votes cast in the Republic of Ireland will be counted. The winner will be announced on the 7th of March at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event, held in Vicar Street in Dublin and broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in a special four-hour extended show from 7-11pm.

A television special of the event will be broadcast after the event on RTÉ2.

The Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year award, which is not voted on by the public, is chosen from a shortlist of 10 albums by Irish music media professionals and industry experts.

Tickets for the Choice Music Prize live event are on sale now from Ticketmaster and are priced at €28, including booking fee.

The awards, in association with IMRO (Irish Music Rights Organisation) aim to promote Irish music. RAAP (Recorded Artists Actors Performers Ireland), Culture Ireland and The BAI (Broadcasting Authority of Ireland) are also official project partners of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize.

RTÉ Choice Music Prize Conversations will return and take place on the 7th March.