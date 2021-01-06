Choice Music Prize: Irish Album of the Year shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2020 Choice Music Prize Album of the Year was announced on Wednesday.

The acts nominated include Denise Chaila, Fontaines DC, Pillow Queens, Bitch Falcon, Róisín Murphy and JyellowL.

Fontaines DC have made the list for the second year in a row for their album Grammy-nominated album A Hero’s Death.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM on March 4th and there will a be TV special on RTÉ2.

A panel of music media professionals from Irish print, radio, TV, and online will select the winner. Tracy Clifford, Lauren Murphy, Gemma Bradley and Pavel Barter are some of this year’s judges.

Dublin trad group Lankum won last year’s Album of the Year prize for their record, The Livelong Day.

“RTÉ Choice Music Prize recognises and champions some of our finest songwriters and IMRO is delighted to continue its longstanding association with this prestigious music prize. Irish music continues to push new boundaries and this Prize provides a great platform for new music to resonate so strongly with audiences in Ireland and important overseas markets” Keith Johnson, director of marketing and membership at IMRO said.

The shortlist for the Irish Song of the Year will be announced on January 27th.

Full shortlist

Bitch Falcon – Staring At Clocks

Denise Chaila – Go Bravely

Fontaines DC – A Hero’s Death

JyellowL – 2020 D|Vision

Róisín Murphy – Róisín Machine

Nealo – All The Leaves Are Falling

Pillow Queens – In Waiting

Ailbhe Reddy – Personal History

Niamh Regan – Hemet

Silverbacks – Fad