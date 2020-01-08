Choice Music Prize: Irish Album of the Year shortlist revealed

Albums by Daithí, Fontaines DC and Girl Band are among those shortlisted for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2019. In its 15th year, the Choice Music Prize awards ceremony will take place on March 5th in Dublin’s Vicar Street.

The full shortlist:

Daithí – L.O.S.S. (Strange Brew)

Mick Flannery – Mick Flannery (Rosaleen Records)

Fontaines D.C. – Dogrel (Partisan Records)

Girl Band – The Talkies (Rough Trade Records)

Jafaris – Stride (DFL)

Junior Brother – Pull The Right Rope (Strange Brew)

Lankum – The Livelong Day (Rough Trade Records)

Soak – Grim Town (Rough Trade Records)

Maija Sofia – Bath Time (Trapped Animal Records)

Sorcha Richardson – First Prize Bravery (Faction Records)

A panel of music media professionals from Irish print, radio, TV, and online select the RTÉ Choice Music Prize shortlist. Last year’s winner was Jason by O Emperor.