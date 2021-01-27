Choice Music Prize: Best Irish Song of 2020 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for Choice Music Prize Best Irish Song of 2020 was announced on Wednesday. The acts nominated include Denise Chaila, Fontaines DC, Pillow Queens, Dermot Kennedy and Gavin James.

Full shortlist

Denise Chaila – Chaila (Narolane)

Gemma Dunleavy – Up De Flats (Up De Flats)

Fontaines DC – Televised Mind (Rough Trade)

Niall Horan – No Judgement (Capitol Records)

Jafaris – Haunted (Jafaris)

Gavin James – Boxes (GS Believe)

Dermot Kennedy – Giants (Island Records)

Picture This – Winona Ryder (Universal Music)

Pillow Queens – Holy Show (Pillow Queens Records)

True Tides – Survive (Temple Records)

You can vote for the song of the year here. Votes are limited to one per person per day. Only votes cast in the Republic of Ireland will be counted and the vote closes at midnight on Sunday 28th February. Westlife won the 2019 prize for their song Hello My Love.

The shortlist for the Choice Music Prize Album of the Year was announced on January 5th, with the winner to be revealed on March 4th on RTÉ 2FM in a special broadcast featuring some of the shortlisted acts. The acts nominated include Denise Chaila, Fontaines DC, Pillow Queens, Bitch Falcon, Róisín Murphy and JyellowL. Fontaines DC have made the list for the second year in a row for their Grammy-nominated album A Hero’s Death.

Full shortlist

A panel of music media professionals from Irish print, radio, TV, and online will select the winner. Tracy Clifford, Lauren Murphy, Gemma Bradley and Pavel Barter are some of this year’s judges.

Dublin trad group Lankum won last year’s Album of the Year prize for their record, The Livelong Day.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM on March 4th, with a TV special on RTÉ2.