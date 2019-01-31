Cherry Glazerr: Stuffed review – Grunge-pop grandeur

Album:

Stuffed & Ready Artist:

Cherry Glazerr Label:

Secretly Canadian Genre:

Alternative

Let’s hear it for overconfident teenagers trying to solve the world’s problems. Actually, hold that thought, but bear in mind that some years have to pass before you can sort yourself out, let alone anyone else. That’s the credo behind Stuffed & Ready, the third album from Cherry Glazerr.

Since forming six years ago, the Los Angeles band has been steered by 21-year-old guitarist/singer Clementine Creevy, who is the sole original member. In a series of hello-goodbyes, Creevy has done what all focused artists do: remained in charge while collaborating with like-minded if less autocratic musicians.

Stuffed & Ready may come across as more streamlined than 2017’s (brilliantly titled) Apocalipstick, but that’s only because synths musician Sasami Ashworth departed the fold last year.

To make up for lack of texture, however, the guitars here are turned up to thrilling effect. The songs – part slacker attitude, part gut punches – gather the best parts of garage/grunge and the most appealing parts of pop music.

Parading internal woes while lording over all she surveys, Creevy proficiently reverses the notion that all guitar music is passé. Stuffed & Ready, just for you.