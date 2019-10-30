Cher at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

“When I’m behind the curtain, watching my entire life go by… I wonder should I still be doing this!? Then curtain drops, and I see your eyes & we’re off on our trip…” Cher tweeted this about a month ago, and now Ireland gets the opportunity to, er, turn back time and, like, believe when Cher plays the 3Arena on Friday, November 1st.

Truth is, the woman is a legend – she has enjoyed a six-decade-long career that has mixed immensely successful pop music – from I Got You Babe in 1965 to last year’s album, Dancing Queen – with acclaimed acting (1983’s Silkwood, 1987’s Moonstruck). There isn’t much left for her to achieve – except, that is, to get the Irish on her side at this show at the 3Arena. We don’t see that as a problem, frankly. – Tony Clayton-Lea

When does Cher play?

Cher will be playing at 3Arena on Friday, November 1st.

Who is the support act?

The support acts for Cher’s Dublin show are Paul Young and RTÉ 2FM’s Tara Stewart.

What time should I arrive?

Doors will open at 6.30pm. No official set timings have been released but you can expect the support acts to be getting under way after 7pm.

How do I get there – and home again?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €13), but better to leave the car at home and use the Luas – get off at the final stop of the red line, the Point. There are usually extra trams on show nights because of the increased demand. The last Luas is scheduled to leave the Point at 11.30pm on Sunday night, and at 12.30am for the Monday and Wednesday night shows.

What songs will she play?

Cher’s most recent shows have been in Britain, and the tracklist is unlikely to vary much for her Dublin concert. This was the tracklist for her London concerts:

Woman’s World

Strong Enough

Gayatri Mantra

All or Nothing

All I Ever Need Is You / Little Man

The Beat Goes On

I Got You Babe

You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me

Welcome to Burlesque

Lie to Me

Waterloo

SOS

Fernando

After All

Heartbreak Hotel

Walking in Memphis

The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss)

Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)

I Found Someone

If I Could Turn Back Time

Believe

Are there any tickets left?

Yes but there is limited availability. Check with ticketmaster.ie and remember to buy tickets only from trusted sources.

What’s the security like?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon.

Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are also no cloakroom facilities.

With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena. However, you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.