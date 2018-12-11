Cher announces Dublin concert for 2019

The singer will play 3Arena in November in her first Irish show for 15 years
Cher: back in Ireland for November 2019 concert

Cher: back in Ireland for November 2019 concert

 

The legendary singer Cher is bringing her Here We Go Again World Tour to Dublin with a concert date at 3Arena announced for November 1st, 2019. It will be her first visit to Ireland in more than 15 years.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 14th at 10am

Cher, who holds the UK Record for the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist for Believe, will perform hits from her back catalogue, as well as from her recent Dancing Queen album, a tribute to the music of Abba.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Cher with Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Cher with Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper

Earlier this year, Cher was back on the big screen in the hit movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Cher began her career in the 1960s as one half of Sonny & Cher, notching up a string of hits including I Got You Babe. She has sold more than 100 million records, and her accolades include a Grammy, an Emmy, an Oscar and three Golden Globes.

Cher Ireland UK tour dates 2019

  • Sun, Oct 20th – The O2, London
  • Thu, Oct 24th – Manchester Arena
  • Sat, Oct 26th – Resorts World Arena Birmingham
  • Mon, Oct 28th – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
  • Wed, Oct 30th – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • Fri, Nov 1st – 3Arena, Dublin
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.