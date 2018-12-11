Cher announces Dublin concert for 2019

The legendary singer Cher is bringing her Here We Go Again World Tour to Dublin with a concert date at 3Arena announced for November 1st, 2019. It will be her first visit to Ireland in more than 15 years.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 14th at 10am

Cher, who holds the UK Record for the biggest selling single of all time by a female artist for Believe, will perform hits from her back catalogue, as well as from her recent Dancing Queen album, a tribute to the music of Abba.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: Cher with Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper

Earlier this year, Cher was back on the big screen in the hit movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Cher began her career in the 1960s as one half of Sonny & Cher, notching up a string of hits including I Got You Babe. She has sold more than 100 million records, and her accolades include a Grammy, an Emmy, an Oscar and three Golden Globes.

Cher Ireland UK tour dates 2019