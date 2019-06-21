Chance the Rapper cancels Longitude headline appearance

Chance the Rapper has cancelled his appearance at Dublin’s Longitude festival.

The US rapper had been due to headline the festival on its second night, Saturday, July 6th.

Unfortunately Chance The Rapper is no longer able to perform at #Longitude2019. We are delighted to announce that @Stormzy will headline the Saturday Night!!! pic.twitter.com/apMLLzLFGZ — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) June 21, 2019

However, in a tweet on Friday the festival announced that the rapper had been forced to pull out of the slot. The post went on to reveal that British grime artist Stormzy would be the replacement headliner for Saturday.

Longitude is due to take place in Dublin’s Marlay Park over three nights from July 5th-7th. A$AP Rocky will headline the first night, while Cardi B and Future share top billing on the Sunday.

On Friday, a limited number of weekend tickets were released for the festival, which is otherwise sold out.