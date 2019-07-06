Chamber of promise: The best classical gigs this week

Soprano Anna Devin performs at the West Cork Chamber Music Festival

Anna Devin.

Anna Devin.

 

Saturday, July 6th

West Cork Chamber Music Festival Saturday, Sunday, westcorkmusic.ie If you caught soprano Anna Devin as Pamina in Irish National Opera’s recent production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute and want to hear her some more, you need to be in Bantry at the West Cork Chamber Music Festival this weekend.

Her offerings are all baroque, in a mixed programme with Westland Baroque at 2pm on Saturday, and in Italian cantatas by Handel with Camerata Øresund under Peter Spissky at 11am on Sunday.

Among the two days’ other nine events are performances of Weinberg’s Violin Sonata No. 4 (with Marc Danel, violin, and Alexei Grynyuk, piano), Berlioz’s Les nuits d’été (Caroline Melzer and Joseph Middleton), and Messiaen’s Quartet for the End of Time (Mate Bekaveac, Henning Kraggerud, Laura van der Heijden and Alexei Grynyuk). 

