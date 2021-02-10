Bruce Springsteen faces drink-driving charge in New Jersey

Veteran rocker Bruce Springsteen is facing a drink-driving charge in the US.

The singer was arrested on November 14th in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed on Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City.

It is about 24km north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album Greetings From Asbury Park, NJ.

Springsteen is accused of driving while under the influence

Springsteen, 71, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, the spokesperson, Daphne Yun, said in an emailed statement. “Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” she said

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com. –AP