Britney Spears: Documentaries about my life are ‘so hypocritical’

Britney Spears has described two recent documentaries about her mental health struggles in 2007-08 as “so hypocritical” in a lengthy Instagram post. “They criticise the media and then do the same thing?????” she wrote.

In February, the New York Times and Hulu produced Framing Britney Spears, which refocused attention on Spears’ ongoing conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement that believes the arrangement traps her against her will.

On Saturday, the BBC premiered Mobeen Azhar’s documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship. Spears appeared to address this film directly: one of its sources is make-up artist Billy Brasfield, who claims to be in contact with Spears. “I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused,” she wrote.

Spears decried the unyielding focus on “the most negative and traumatising times” in her life from more than a decade ago. “I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life ... I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends ... I think the world is more interested in the negative !!!!”

On June 23rd, Spears will make a rare address to a Los Angeles court on the matter of her conservatorship. She is petitioning to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed entirely from its management. Her lawyers have said she is “afraid of her father” and would not resume her career while he controlled it.

It is not known what Spears wishes to discuss. She has not been extensively interviewed on the subject since a 2008 MTV documentary. Neither the New York Times nor the BBC was able to gain access to Spears or her inner circle.

Although she often addresses fans on Instagram – recently saying that the New York Times film left her so embarrassed, she cried for two weeks – her voice is likely to bring some clarity to a situation in which speculation and conspiracy have flourished in a vacuum.

Spears’ Instagram caption accompanied footage of her dancing to music by the French artist Indila. “I hope you’re all living your best lives and s**t or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! ... I know I am !!!!” she wrote. – Guardian