Britney Spears announces Dublin tour date

Pop singer Britney Spears has announced the final tour of her award-winning ‘Britney: Piece of Me’ show, which will include a visit to the 3Arena in Dublin on August 20th, 2018.

Spears performed the show in Las Vegas from 2013 until December 31st 2017, selling nearly a million tickets in more than 250 shows, placing it as one of the most popular residences in the city.

Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 150 million records worldwide. She became a household name in 1998 as a teenager when she released her first single ‘…Baby One More Time’, an international hit that broke sales records with more than 20 million copies.

Despite struggles that often made her personal life bigger news than her music, Spears is one of the best-selling music artists of all time with over 100 milion record sales.

Tickets start at €69.50 and go on sale Saturday at 9pm.