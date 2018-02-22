Brit awards: full list of winners
Grime artist Stormzy and singer Dua Lipa led the charge at the Brit Awards, winning two prizes each
Stormzy performs at The Brit Awards 2018 held at The O2 Arena in London. The grime artist won British male solo artist and British album. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Grime artist Stormzy and singer Dua Lipa led the charge at the Brit Awards, winning two prizes each.
Stormzy fended off competition in the British male solo artist and British album categories, while Lipa scored the British female solo artist gong and the breakthrough act prize.
Other winners included Rag’N’Bone Man, Lorde, Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar.
Here is a list of all the winners at the 2018 Brit Awards:
British female solo artist Dua Lipa
British male solo artist Stormzy
International group Foo Fighters
British single Rag’N’Bone Man: Human
International male Kendrick Lamar
British breakthrough act Dua Lipa
International female Lorde
British group Gorillaz
Global success Ed Sheeran
British artist video of the year Harry Styles: Sign Of The Times
British album Stormzy – PA