Brit awards: full list of winners

Grime artist Stormzy and singer Dua Lipa led the charge at the Brit Awards, winning two prizes each.

Stormzy fended off competition in the British male solo artist and British album categories, while Lipa scored the British female solo artist gong and the breakthrough act prize.

Other winners included Rag’N’Bone Man, Lorde, Foo Fighters and Kendrick Lamar.

Here is a list of all the winners at the 2018 Brit Awards:

British female solo artist Dua Lipa

British male solo artist Stormzy

International group Foo Fighters

British single Rag’N’Bone Man: Human

International male Kendrick Lamar

British breakthrough act Dua Lipa

International female Lorde

British group Gorillaz

Global success Ed Sheeran

British artist video of the year Harry Styles: Sign Of The Times

British album Stormzy – PA