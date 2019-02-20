Brit awards 2019: complete list of winners

Calvin Harris and The 1975 have won two prizes each at the Brit Awards 2019, while the likes of Pink, Jorja Smith, Little Mix and George Ezra have won other accolades.

British male: George Ezra

British female: Jorja Smith

British single: Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

British breakthrough: Tom Walker

British group: The 1975

British video: Little Mix – Woman Like Me (feat Nicki Minaj)

International group: The Carters

International male: Drake

International female: Ariana Grande

British album: The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

British producer: Calvin Harris

Critics’ choice: Sam Fender

Global success award: Ed Sheeran

Outstanding contribution to music: Pink