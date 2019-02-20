Brit awards 2019: complete list of winners
Calvin harris, The 1975, Pink, Jorja Smith, Little Mix and George Ezra among the winners
Pink performing at the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena, London. She picked up the award for outstanding contribution to music. Photograph: Victoria Jones
Calvin Harris and The 1975 have won two prizes each at the Brit Awards 2019, while the likes of Pink, Jorja Smith, Little Mix and George Ezra have won other accolades.
British male: George Ezra
British female: Jorja Smith
British single: Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
British breakthrough: Tom Walker
British group: The 1975
British video: Little Mix – Woman Like Me (feat Nicki Minaj)
International group: The Carters
International male: Drake
International female: Ariana Grande
British album: The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
British producer: Calvin Harris
Critics’ choice: Sam Fender
Global success award: Ed Sheeran
Outstanding contribution to music: Pink