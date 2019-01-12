Brit Awards 2019: Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa and George Ezra among nominees

Singers Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne and George Ezra are among the nominees for next month’s Brit Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honours, in a list dominated by young talent.

Anne-Marie is in the running for four prizes – British Female Solo Artist, British Album of the Year for Speak Your Mind, British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for 2002 at the British Record Industry Trust (Brit) awards, to be held on Feb. 20 in London.

Anne-Marie: Four Brit award nominations. Photograph: David Parry/PA

Lipa, who triumphed with two wins at last year’s event, is nominated in the British Single category for IDGAF as well as her One Kiss collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris. The two songs are also in the running for British Artist Video of the Year.

Glynne’s name also featured in four categories including British Female Solo Artist and British Single for I’ll Be There. Chart-topper These Days by Rudimental featuring Glynne, singer Dan Caplen and rapper Macklemore is also nominated for British Single and British Artist Video of the Year.

The other contenders for British Female Solo Artist include Florence + The Machine, Lily Allen and Jorja Smith, last year’s Critics’ Choice winner. Smith is also nominated for her album Lost & Found.

George Ezra: three nominations. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

Summer hit Shotgun singer George Ezra got three nods: for British Male Solo Artist, for British Single and for his album Staying at Tamara’s. He will compete against Sam Smith, Craig David, Aphex Twin and Giggs for British Male Solo Artist.

The album category, the biggest prize on the night, also includes Florence + The Machine’s High as Hope and The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

The latter are nominated for British Group alongside Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Little Mix and Years & Years.

“If you look at the list, it’s really fresh, really young, really diverse, really female,” Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the Brit Awards and the British Phonographic Industry, told Reuters.

“It’s a really great list that reflects the year of music and shows just how much fresh talent is coming through.”

Brit award nominations 2019

British male solo artist

Sam Smith

Craig David

Aphex Twin

Giggs

George Ezra

British female solo artist

Florence + The Machine

Jorja Smith

Anne-Marie

Lily Allen

Jess Glynne

British single

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

George Ezra – Shotgun

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Anne-Marie – 2002

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Sigala ft Paloma Faith – Lullaby

Ramz – Barking

Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There

Tom Walker – Leave A Light On

British group

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

The 1975

Little Mix

Years & Years

British breakthrough act

Mabel

IDLES

Ella Mai

Tom Walker

Jorja Smith

British album

Jorja Smith – Lost & Found

The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

Florence + The Machine – High As Hope

Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind

George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

British artist video of the year

Anne-Marie – 2002

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss

Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo

Dua Lipa – IDGAF

Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe

Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise

Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You (50 Shades Free)

Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj — Woman Like Me

Rita Ora – Let You Love Me

Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days

International male

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

International female

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Christine And The Queens

Ariana Grande

Janelle Monae

International group

The Carters

First Aid Kit

Brockhampton

Nile Rodgers & CHIC

21 Pilots

– Reuters, PA