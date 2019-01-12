Brit Awards 2019: Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa and George Ezra among nominees

Women and young talent dominate annual pop music honours

Dua Lipa: picked up four nominations. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

Singers Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne and George Ezra are among the nominees for next month’s Brit Awards, Britain’s annual pop music honours, in a list dominated by young talent.

Anne-Marie is in the running for four prizes – British Female Solo Artist, British Album of the Year for Speak Your Mind, British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for 2002 at the British Record Industry Trust (Brit) awards, to be held on Feb. 20 in London.

Anne-Marie: Four Brit award nominations. Photograph: David Parry/PA
Lipa, who triumphed with two wins at last year’s event, is nominated in the British Single category for IDGAF as well as her One Kiss collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris. The two songs are also in the running for British Artist Video of the Year.

Glynne’s name also featured in four categories including British Female Solo Artist and British Single for I’ll Be There. Chart-topper These Days by Rudimental featuring Glynne, singer Dan Caplen and rapper Macklemore is also nominated for British Single and British Artist Video of the Year.

The other contenders for British Female Solo Artist include Florence + The Machine, Lily Allen and Jorja Smith, last year’s Critics’ Choice winner. Smith is also nominated for her album Lost & Found.

George Ezra: three nominations. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times
Summer hit Shotgun singer George Ezra got three nods: for British Male Solo Artist, for British Single and for his album Staying at Tamara’s. He will compete against Sam Smith, Craig David, Aphex Twin and Giggs for British Male Solo Artist.

The album category, the biggest prize on the night, also includes Florence + The Machine’s High as Hope and The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.

The latter are nominated for British Group alongside Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, Little Mix and Years & Years.

“If you look at the list, it’s really fresh, really young, really diverse, really female,” Geoff Taylor, chief executive of the Brit Awards and the British Phonographic Industry, told Reuters.

“It’s a really great list that reflects the year of music and shows just how much fresh talent is coming through.”

Brit award nominations 2019

British male solo artist

  • Sam Smith
  • Craig David
  • Aphex Twin
  • Giggs
  • George Ezra

British female solo artist

  • Florence + The Machine
  • Jorja Smith
  • Anne-Marie
  • Lily Allen
  • Jess Glynne

British single

  • Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
  • George Ezra – Shotgun
  • Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days
  • Dua Lipa – IDGAF
  • Anne-Marie – 2002
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
  • Sigala ft Paloma Faith – Lullaby
  • Ramz – Barking
  • Jess Glynne – I’ll Be There
  • Tom Walker – Leave A Light On

British group

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Gorillaz
  • The 1975
  • Little Mix
  • Years & Years

British breakthrough act

  • Mabel
  • IDLES
  • Ella Mai
  • Tom Walker
  • Jorja Smith

British album

  • Jorja Smith – Lost & Found
  • The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
  • Florence + The Machine – High As Hope
  • Anne-Marie – Speak Your Mind
  • George Ezra – Staying At Tamara’s

British artist video of the year

  • Anne-Marie – 2002
  • Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – One Kiss
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato – Solo
  • Dua Lipa – IDGAF
  • Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen – Breathe
  • Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack – Rise
  • Liam Payne and Rita Ora – For You (50 Shades Free)
  • Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj — Woman Like Me
  • Rita Ora – Let You Love Me
  • Rudimental ft Macklemore, Jess Glynne and Dan Caplen – These Days

International male

  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Kamasi Washington
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Travis Scott

International female

  • Cardi B
  • Camila Cabello
  • Christine And The Queens
  • Ariana Grande
  • Janelle Monae

International group

  • The Carters
  • First Aid Kit
  • Brockhampton
  • Nile Rodgers & CHIC
  • 21 Pilots

– Reuters, PA

