Brad Stank: Kinky Om review – Steamy, sexy and a little sleazy

Album:

Kinky Om Artist:

Brad Stank Label:

Heist or Hit Genre:

R&B / Soul

Brad Stank has a taste for the kind of music you might file under “baby-making”. His debut album Kinky Om is steamy, sexy and more than a little sleazy. These are tunes that would play well in a cheap motel that hasn’t updated its décor since 1977 – where the beds come either heart-shaped or with water mattresses.

Stank, from Chesterfield, is blessed with deep voice that instantly evokes thoughts of King Krule. But rather than using his cavernous vocal cords to channel the same kind of dread, Stank plays the role of loverman.

With an inexpensive DIY aesthetic, tunes such as duel tracks Stanky Om and Kinky Om successfully pays homage to classic slow jams, recalling everyone from Marvin Gaye at his most romantic, to 1990s R&B stars Jodeci and Ginuwine. Elsewhere, the tranquil guitars and metronomic percussion of Sat on the Moon form a cool slice of laid-back lounge jazz.

Not all the album is as successful – Breathing Like a Baby, Stank’s team-up with rapper Ryshon Jones, is built around a tired guitar progression– but for the most part, Kinky Om is an exhibition in great taste, channelling old-school vibes and providing a natural aphrodisiac for anyone who needs it on these hot summer nights.