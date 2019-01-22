Boyzone at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

In the same month that Westlife make their comeback after eight years with the decidedly iffy single Hello My Love and Backstreet Boys release their ninth album DNA, after 25 long years… Boyzone are calling it a day and on January 24th, they bid their Irish fans adieu on their Thank You & Goodnight Farewell Tour in Dublin’s 3Arena.

“Twenty-five years is a long time,” goes their official press release. “We’re certainly not boys anymore, and we all feel that we should now call time on our lives together as Boyzone and go out on a real high.” While it’s mildly hilarious that this rag-tag gang of men are declaring that they’re not boys anymore, it’s still very much the end of an era. Boyzone can be credited with putting Ireland on the map as a top pop exporter and they also helped launched the Louis Walsh Pop Factory, which would churn out the likes of Westlife, Samantha Mumba, Bellefire, Six, Girls Aloud, Shayne Ward and Jedward.

In an attempt to mirror the success of Take That, Walsh placed an ad in Irish newspapers in 1993 looking to form Ireland’s first boy band. Keith Duffy (then 19), Stephen Gately (then 17), Mikey Graham (then 21), Ronan Keating (then 16) and Shane Lynch (then 17) were the five lucky ones chosen to form Boyzone.

In their 25 years together, they racked up a grand total of nine Irish number ones and six UK number ones with their peak coming to a pause in 2000 when Keating very jumped ship to go solo.

Their 2008 reunion would be the last time we’d see Boyzone together as a five-piece. Following Gately’s death from an undiagnosed heart condition in 2009, the brotherhood of Boyzone became increasingly evident. His four bandmates flew to Mallorca, where he had been holidaying with his husband Andrew Cowles, came home with him and then kept an overnight vigil with him the night before his funeral in the Church of St Laurence O’Toole. Throughout the rest of their time as a group, Gately’s memory has always been celebrated and as Boyzone play Dublin for the very last time, it’s going to be one tear-filled and bittersweet goodbye from both sides of the stage.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, from ticketmaster.ie.

What time does everything kick off?

Doors open at 6.30pm. The support kicks off with Miccoli at 7.25pm; Asher Knight at 7.45pm and Boyzone take to the stage at 8.35pm.

How do I get there?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €12) but better to leave the car at home and use the red-line Luas and get off at Point stop, or take Dublin Bus No. 151 to Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the venue.

What about security?

Bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains, laser pointers and anything that can be deemed a weapon are prohibited. So pack light to keep the wait in line as short as possible.

Are there any age restrictions?

U16s to be accompanied by a parent/guardian and the standing area is strictly over 14s. .

Accessible tickets

For special needs, please check the venue information page for details of facilities and companion tickets. Should you require further information please call the Special Needs Hotline: 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland); 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland & UK); 00353-818-903001 (International)

What songs are they likely to play?

Here is the set list from Boyzone's gig at Minehead Arena, Minehead, England on January 19th: