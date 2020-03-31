Bored in isolation? Two women go to a lot of effort to recreate famous film characters

The #CovidCloset project invites social media users to challenge them to dress up and send their own fancy dress photos

Harriet Clare as Mary Poppins.

Staying at home and not going outside unless necessary has become a new routine for most of us over the next few weeks during the coronavirus pandemic but it doesn’t mean life has to be boring.

People are finding innovative ways to stay entertained. Freelance photographer Harriet Clare has found a new way to make her isolation fun with clothes from her wardrobe and props at home.

The Twitter user has teamed up with her friend Chloe Joanna Sophie to create the #CovidCloset project dressing up as famous characters.

She is running polls on what character people want them to recreate next and inviting others to post their videos and photographs of film characters they have created.

The pair have dressed up as Jack Sparrow, Mary Poppins, singer Elton John, Frodo Baggins from The Lord of the Rings, Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, Mr Bean and Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations and Edward Scissorhands.

