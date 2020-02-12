Body & Soul 2020: Metronomy and Róisín Murphy to top bill

Body & Soul has announced the line-up for this year’s festival, with Metronomy and Róisín Murphy among the headline acts.

King Kong Company, Princess Nokia and Kojaque will also take to the stage in the 11th year of the Co Westmeath festival, which takes place from Friday, June 19th, until Sunday, June 21st, at Ballinlough Castle.

Marc Rebillet makes his Body & Soul debut, Khruangbin brings soul dub and psychedelia to the midlands, and Sampa the Great brings “no-holds-barred empowering vocals rooted in neo-soul”, according to the organisers.

Body & Soul 2020: the line-up includes Princess Nokia

The Irish hip-hop acts Kneecap and Mango x MathMan will also appear, alongside the electronic producer Jape and the Choice Music Prize nominee Daithí.

2FM Rising returns with Irish breakthrough acts such as Aimée, Alex Gough, Somebody’s Child, Kynsy, Nealo, Thumper, SodaBlonde, PowPig and Kitt Philippa.

To mark the summer solstice, the Burning Man temple builder Geordie Van Der Bosch has designed a 10m-tall temple, which will be part of the new Ideas Programme stage.

Other acts announced on Wednesday include God Knows, TPM, The Clockworks, Elm, Concúr White, Denise Chaila and Hare Squead.

Weekend tickets cost €195 plus booking fee via bodyandsoul.ie.