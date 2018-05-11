Body found in search for Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

A body has been found in the search for missing Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

Police discovered a body at Port Edgar near South Queensferry in Edinburgh at 8.30pm on Thursday. Formal identification has yet to take place, but Hutchison’s family have been informed.

Hutchison (36) was last seen at 1am on Wednesday, May 9th when he left the Dakota hotel in South Queensferry.

Frightened Rabbit had posted a message on Twitter asking for anyone with information to contact police, adding: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”

Hutchison himself wrote downbeat tweets in the hours leading up to his disappearance. “Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones,” he wrote. A final tweet reads: “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Fans voiced an outpouring of support, summed up by his brother and bandmate Grant who told Radio X earlier in the week: “The support’s been immense . . . There’s nothing that is so insurmountable that we can’t figure it out together and help you to get better and we’re all here for you and we all love you very much.”

Hutchison had addressed mental health difficulties in his songwriting, including on a song called Floating in the Forth in which he imagined his suicide: “And fully clothed, I float away / Down the Forth, into the sea / I think I’ll save suicide for another day.”

He formed Frightened Rabbit initially as a solo project in 2003, before Grant joined him to record their debut album in 2006. The band expanded to a five-piece, and amassed a loyal following for their emotionally rich songwriting.

Hutchison had recently completed a tour with the band to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough 2008 album The Midnight Organ Fight, and another with his other band Mastersystem. He had recently spoken of plans for a sixth Frightened Rabbit album, saying: “I would like for that to be finished by the end of the year.” – Guardian