Body and Soul 2019: festival stage times revealed
The programme of 200+ acts extends across 13 stages and venues
Body & Soul Music and Arts Festival has announced the full stage times for its 10th Aniversary celebration of the summer solstice which kicks off next weekend, June 21st to June 23d in Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath. The theme of Ritual infuses this year’s programme that offers a weekend of music and performance, immersive art installations, workshops and spiritual reflections, thought-provoking discussions, woodland discos, wood-fired hot tubs, a programme for families, and tasty gastronomic delights.
The programme of 200+ acts extends across 13 stages and venues. Just some of the hotly anticipated acts on the line-up include explosive French duo The Blaze; a 25th-anniversary show from Kruder & Dorfmeister; Berlin techno duo Modeselektor (Live); Irish electronic singer-songwriter Talos; rap icon in the making Octavian; spiky and elastic hip-hop beats from IAMDDB; Derry’s bright new talent Soak; festival favourites King Kong Company; comedy highlights from the Lords of Strut, Alison Spittle and Fred Cooke; the searing, passionate voice of Kate Tempest; and the recently announced Sleaford Mods and CupcakKe.
Body & Soul Stage
Friday
- 00:30-01:45 Kruder & Dorfmeister
- 22:45-00:00 Mashrou’ Leila
- 21:00-22:00 Talos
- 19:30-20:30 The Murder Capital
Saturday
- 00:35-01:45 Modeselektor (Live)
- 22:45-23:45 Sleaford Mods
- 21:15-22:15 King Kong Company
- 19:45-20:45 Ibibio Sound Machine
- 18:30-19:15 Wyvern Lingo
- 18:20 What if?
- 17:00-17:45 RTÉ 2FM Classical Collision
- 12:00-13:00 Solstice Meditation
Sunday
- 22:15-23:45 The Blaze
- 20:45-21:45 Black Lips
- 19:10-20:10 Kate Tempest
- 19:00 What If?
- 17:30-18:30 Soak
- 16:00-17:00 Laoise
- 14:30-15:30 Tulla Ceílí Band
- 13:00-14:00 Breathe with the Beat
Midnight Circus
Friday
- 00:45-01:45 Octavian
- 23:15-23:45 Ms Banks
- 22:00-22:45 IAMDDB
- 20:30-21:30 Jafaris
- 19:15-20:00 Mango x Mathman
- 18:00-18:45 KNEECAP
- 16:30-18:00 Mo K
Saturday
- 00:45-01:45 Coely
- 23:15-00:15 SSION
- 21:30-22:30 Confidence Man
- 20:15-21:00 FEET
- 18:45-19:45 Meltybrains?
- 17:15-18:15 TPM
- 14:30-16:45 Lou Bru
Sunday
- 22:45-23:45 Monolink (Live)
- 21:15-22:15 CupcakKe
- 19:45-20:45 Oshun
- 18:15-19:15 Dream Wife
- 17:00-17:45 Thumper
- 15:30-16:30 Parra for Cuva
- 14:15-15:00 Fonda
- 12:00-14:15 Cian Finn
Woodlands
Friday-RTÉ 2FM Rising
- 02:45-03:45 True Tides
- 01:40-02:15 Flynn
- 00:00-01:00 Pillow Queens
- 22:30-23:30 Roe
- 21:15-22:00 Tebi Rex
- 20:00-20:45 Jyellowl
- 19:00-19:30 Rushes
- 18:00-18:30 Fia Moon
Saturday
- 02:45-03:45 PryMary Colours
- 01:30-02:15 Just Mustard
- 00:00-01:00Happyalone.
- 22:30-23:30 Proper Micro NV
- 21:15-22:00 Junior Brother
- 20:00-20:45 Kitt Philippa
Saturday: The Irish Times takeover
- 18:30-19:15 The Ticket presents music from Molly Sterling
- 17:30-18:00pm The Women’s Podcast presents music from Megan O’Neill
- 16:00-17:00pm The Conversation with Ailbhe Smyth. Hosted by Hugh Linehan.
- 14:30-15:30 pm Inside Politics: Podcast-A Nation Once Again? with Mary Lou McDonald, Simon Carswell and Sophie Long. Hosted by Hugh Linehan.
- 13:00pm-14:00pm The Irish Times-The Women’s Podcast – How to Stay Sane in a World Gone Mad with Tara Flnn, Brianna Parkins and Felispeaks.
- 11:30-12:30 The Irish Times-The Breakfast Club – Climate Shock: Do we all have to go vegan now? With Jess Murphy, Sorcha Hamilton, Rozanna Purcell and Catherine Cleary.
Sunday
- 00:45-01:45 EMBRZ
- 23:30-00:15 whenyoung
- 22:30-23:00 MAK
- 21:15-22:00 The Clockworks
- 20:00-20:45 Niamh Regan
- 18:30-19:30 Sing Along Social
- 18:00 What if?
Sunday: Library of Progress
- 16:30-18:00 Emmet Kirwan’s Beats Verses Rhymes with Stephen James Smith, Natalya O’Flaherty, Emmet O’Brien, The Poet Geoff, Roxanna Nic Liam, Lewis Kenny, Dagogo Hart and Trudie Gorman.
- 15:20-16:20 The Waterford Whispers News Story hosted by Kevin McGahern with Colm Williamson and Karl Moylan
- 14:10-15:10 Sentimental Garbage podcast hosted by Caroline O’Donoghue with guest Sarah Maria Griffin
- 13:00-14:00 Taranoia podcast hosted by Tara Flynn
- 12:00-12:50 THE JOY OF BREX with Paddy Cullivan
- *Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.
Reckless in Love
Friday: HOMEBEAT takeover
- 01.00-03:00 Sevensol
- 23.30-1.00 Cáit
- 22.00-23.30 Neil Flynn
- 21.00-22.00 Automatic Tasty (Live)
- 18:30-21.00 HOMEB2BEAT DJs
Saturday: MOTHER Takeover
- 00.00-04:00 MOTHER DJs
- 23.30-00.00 Faune (Live)
- 22.00-23.30 Kelly Anne Byrne
- 20.00-21.00 The Drag Ball ft. Victoria Secret, Pixie Woo & Regina George
- 19.00-20.00 DISCONAUTS
- 18.30-19.00 prYmary colours
- 17.00-18.30 Pride Anthems with the Mother DJs
- 15.30-17.00 Drag Aerobics
- 14.00-15.30 Queen of Body & Soul (with Bunny + Glamo)
- 12.00-14.00 Morning Glory with Kate Brennan Harding
Sunday: MAEVE Takeover
- 22:00-01:30 Maeve B2B
- 20.30-22.00 Mano Le Tough
- 19.00-20.30 The Drifter
- 18.00-19.00 Chymera (Live)
- 16.30-18.00 Baikal
- 15.30-16.30 Kev Sheridan (Live)
- 12.00-15.30 Lil’Dave & B2B
- *Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.
Orchard Lounge
Friday
- 17:30-2:30 My House
Saturday: Music
- 01.15-02:00 TPM
- 00.00-00.45 Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies
- 22.45-23.30 Extravision
- 21.30-22.15 Lowlek
- 20.15-21.00 FONDA
- 19:00-19:45 Ghostking is Dead
Saturday: Comedy
- 17.00-18.00 Lords Of Strut
- 16.30-17.00 Paul Currie
- 16.00-16.30 Danny O’ Brien
- 15.30-16.00 Fred Cooke
- 14.30-15.30 Dublin Comedy Improv
- 14.00-14.30 Colum McDonnell
- 13.30-14.00 Edwin Sammon
- 13.00-13.30 Gearóid Farrelly
- 12.30-13.00 Emma Doran
- 12.00-12.30 Julie Jay
- MC Danny O’ Brien
Sunday: Music
- 00:00-00:45 Fixity
- 22:45-23:30 Myles Manley
- 21:30-22:15 Nudy Boy Nature
- 20:15-21:00 Junior Brother
- 19:00-19:45 Eve Clague
Sunday: Comedy
- 17.30-18.30 Waterford Whispers News Live
- 16.00-17.00 Dreamgun Film Reads
- 15.30-16.00 Alison Spittle
- 15.00-15.30 Chris Kent
- 14.30-15.00 Ian Coppinger
- 13.30-14.30 Fur City
- 13.00-13.30 Kevin McGahern
- 12.30-13.00 Aoife Dooley
- 12.00-12.30 Aoife O’ Connor
- MC Danny O’ Brien
- *Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.
Hennessy Sound Lounge
Friday
- 00:00-03:00 Fish Go Deep
- 22:00-00:00 Colm K (Sunday Times)
- 20:00-22:00 Aoife O’Neill
- 19:00-20:00 TALK: Fish Go Deep with host Sally Cinnamon
- 16:00-19:00 Optic Music
Saturday
- 00:00-03:00 Mister Saturday Night
- 22:00-00:00 Vic Crezée
- 20:00-22:00 Move Slow Records
- 18:00-20:00 Mathman
- 17:00-18:00 Eddie Otchere
- 16:00-17:00 Talk: Eamon Harkin (Mister Saturday Night) with host Sally Cinnamon
- 15:00-16:00 Talk: Carrie Colliton (Co-Founder of Record Store Day) with host Eddie Otchere
- 14:00-15:00 Talk: Mathman with host Eddie Otchere
- 13:00-14:00 Talk : Body & Soul’s Jenny Wren & Avril Stanley with host Sally Cinnamon
- 12:00-13:00 Optic Music
Sunday
- 00:00-1:30 Sassy J
- 22:00-01:30 Donna Leake
- 20:00-22:00 Sim Simma Soundsystem
- 18:00-20:00 Hang Dai Soundsystem
- 16:00-18:00 Sally Cinnamon & Pals
- 15:00-16:00 Talk: Richard Egan (Jape, Redneck Manifesto) with host Eddie Otchere
- 14:00-15:00 Talk: Stano with host Sally Cinnamon
- 13:00-14:00 Talk: Saint Sister with host Sally Cinnamon
- 12:00-13:00 Optic Music
- *Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.
Secret Garden
Friday
- 22:00-01:00 Baz Hickey
- 19:00-22:00 County Vinyl
Saturday
- 22:00-01:00 Cabin in the Woods
- 19:00-22:00 The Masquerade Ball Opening Party with Tonie Walsh
- 16:30-19:00 Lou Bru
- 13:30-16:30 Lisa Oh
- 10:30-13:30 Rez Lowe
Sunday
- 22:00-02:00 Aidan Kelly
- 19:00-22:00 Doxy
- 16:00-19:00 Claire Beck
- 13:00-16:00 Ray Wingnut
- 11:00-13:00 Rez Lowe
- *Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.
Arbutus Yarns le TG4
Friday
- 01.45-04:00 Jams with Hatchlings
- 00.30-01.30 Pete Pamf
- 23.15-00.15 Moxie
- 22.00-23.00 Anna Mullarkey
- 20.45-21.45 Alfi
- 19.30-20.15 Hatchlings
- 18.30-19.30 JPTrio
Saturday
- 01.00-04:00 Backstory
- 23.45-00.45 John Francis Flynn
- 22.45-23.30 Sam Clague
- 21.30-22.15 Marlene Enright
- 20.00-21.00 Niall Thomas
- 18.45-19.30 Ríona Ó Madagáin
- 17.30-18.15 Cat Dowling
- 12.00-17.00 Open Mic with Hatchlings
Sunday
- 22.15-02:00 Cian Finn
- 20.45-21.45 Jane Willow
- 19.30-20.15 Sive
- 18.15-19.00 Special guest
- 17:00-17:45 Meabh Begley
- 15: 45-16:30 Conor Connolly
- 14:30 -15:15 Lewis Kenny
- 13:15-14:00 Roisin Seoighe
- 12:00-12:45 Helen Diamond
- *Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.
The Sanctuary Stage
Friday
- 19:30-21:30 Slí na Croí-Malinké Music of Upper Guinea/West African Drumming Workshop
- 18.30-19.15 Opening Circle Slí an Chroí-John Cantwell and Karen Ward
Saturday
- 23:00-00:00 Tench
- 20.45-22:45 Slí na Croí-Malinké Music of Upper Guinea/Village Style Drum & Dance Fete
- 19:30-20:30 Martin Duffy-Ancient Wisdom/Modern Medicine
- 18:15-19:00 John Francis Flynn
- 17:00-17:45 Inni K
- 15.30-16:30 Ivor Browne-Heartfullness Meditation and Q&A with Donal Dineen
- 14:30-15:15 Eddie Lenihan-Magic Myth and Mystery
- 13:30-14:15 Mary Duffin-Theatre of the Oppressed
- 12.30-13.15 Dil Wickremasinghe-The Importance of Self-Care in Activism
- 11:30-12.15 Druidic Ceremony-Annette Peard
- 10.30-11.00 Katie Coldrick-Feeling Fresh Flow Yoga
Sunday
19:15-20:00 The Latchikos
18:15-19:00 Jasbinder Garnermann-Embracing the Shadow
- 17:00-18:00 5 Rhythms Dance-Catriona Nic Ghillaphádraig
- 15:45-16-45 Michael Harding-Ritual in a Secular Age and Q&A with Desmond Gough of Jampa Ling
- 14.00-15.30 Chloe Goodchild-The Naked Voice
- 13:00-13:45 Paul Timoney-Storytelling
- 12:00-12:50 Benig Mauger-Love in the Modern Age
- 10:30-11:30 Lou Horgan-Earthing & Yoga
Living Lab
Saturday
- 19:00-Close Dublin Digital Radio (DDR) DJs
- 18:00-19:00 Sustainability in Community Organisations with Dublin Digital Radio + Guests
- 17:00-18:00 Craftivism with Síofra Caherty
- 16:00-17:00 Biodiversity: The Natural Connection with Young Friends of the Earth
- 15:00-16:00 Fashion Rebellion with Keelin Moncrieff, Molly Parsons and Tara Stewart
- 14:00-15:00 Climate Queens Live Podcast Recording
- 13:00-14:00 Trash Talk: What Happens to Our Waste?
- 12:00-13:00 No Music on a Dead Planet with Body & Soul Guests
- 11:00-12:00 Meditation with Mindful Nation Ireland
Sunday
- 18:00-18:30 Spoken Word with Earthman Bob
- 17:00-18:00 Debate and Mock Referendum: Is Carbon Tax the Answer?
- 16:00-17:00 Biodiverstiy: The Natural Connection with Young Friends of the Earth
- 15:00-16:00 Grow Your Own Garden with the Organic College
- 13:00-15:00 Plastics Forum with the Science Gallery
- 12:00-13:00 Connecting to Care with Barry Lee (Nature in Mind) , Sky Buttenhuis (Global Institute of Forest Therapy), Marc Barker (Wicklow Sudbery School) and Mitch Corbett (Moyhill Farm)
- 11:00-12:00 Meditation with Mindful Nation Ireland
Mini Enclave
Saturday
- 17.00-17.45pm Town & Country with Léan Doody (Smart Cities Leader ARUP) and Matthew Jebb (Director of Botanic Gardens).15:00-15:30 pm SUBSET UNTITLED (Artist Collective)
- 14:00-14:30pm Meet the designers: The BPA Collective
Sunday
- 15.30pm -16.15pm Gray Learning with Dermot Boyd (Architect) and Laura Gannon (Artist )
- 14.00 -14.45 pm Housing Crisis : Invention needed with Ellen Rowley (Historian & Writer) with Grainne Hassett (Architect & Activist) & David Kelly (Peter McVerry Trust).
- 13:00-13:45pm Invisible Women with Owen O’Doherty (Architect & Writer) with Kate Butler (DJ & Lawyer)
Love Letter Stage
Friday
- 02.15-03.00 Love Letter Stage -Cabaret Yoko & The Lonely Hearts Band
- 01.00-02.00 Love Letter Stage-Beauty & The Feast
- 23.30-00.45 Love Letter Stage-The Global Troubador-ess
- 22.30-23.15 Love Letter Stage-Spiralites & Apollonia
- 21.15-22.00 Love Letter Stage-You Trad Me at Cello
- 19.00-21.00 Sitewide Pop-Ups Thady Tra Magician & Alchemy Drummers Circle
Saturday
- 01.30-03.00 Love Letter Stage -Cabaret Yoko & The Lonely Hearts Band
- 01.00-01.45 Love Letter Stage-Spiralites & Alchemy Drummers Circle
- 23.45-00.30 Love Letter Stage- Beauty & The Feast
- 22.30-23.15 Apollonia with Spin & Fly
- 21.15-22.15-Love Letter Stage-Grand Stretch “Dirty Little Secrets”
- 20.15-21.00 Art On Legs-Cultural Mugging (Walkabout)
- You Trad Me at Cello Site Wide/Love Letter Stage
- 19.00-19.45 Art On Legs-Cultural Mugging (Walkabout) Fizz & Chips “Dragons”
Site Wide/Love Letter Stage
- 18.15-19.00 Grand Stretch “Theatersports” Love Letter Stage
- 14.30-17.30 Site Wid Ragairí Parade (Walkabout) e
- 15:00-15.45 Grand Stretch “Essence” Love Letter Stage
Sunday
- 00.15-01.00 Cabaret Yoko & The Lonely Hearts Band
- 23.00-00.00 Beauty & The Feast Mashup with Theatre and Musical Mayhem
- 22.00-22.45 Spiralites with Spin & Fly
- 20.45-21.30 Fizz & Chips Theatre “Dragon”
- 19.30-20.15 Art on Legs-Cultural Mugging (Walkabout)
- 18.15-19.00 “Art on Legs-Cultural Mugging (Walkabout) The Bluetones Jazz”
- 17.00-17.45 Carlow Ukelele Players
- 15.30-16.30 You Trad Me At Cello
- 14.00-16.00 Ragairí Parade
- 14:00-14:45 ITA (Didgeridoo)
- 12.30-15.00 Time Travel Theatre
- 12.00-15.00 Thady Tra Magician (Walkabout)
- *Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.
Focus Ireland Home
Saturday
- 17.00-18:00 State Care: Chaired by Una Mullally with guests Senator Lynn Ruane, Joy Molloy (Focus Ireland Young Customer) & Neil Forsyth (Focus Ireland)
- 13:00-14:00 LGBT+ Youth Homelessness: Chaired by Una Mullally with guests Colm O’Gorman, Síona Cahill (USI President) & Neil Forsyth (Focus Ireland)
- Sunday
- 15:00-16:00 State Care: Chaired by Emmet Kirwan with guests Senator Lynn Ruane, Joy Molloy (Focus Ireland Young Customer), Neil Forsyth (Focus Ireland)
- 13:00 LGBT+ Youth Homelessness: Chaired by Emmet Kirwan with guests Colm O’Gorman, Síona Cahill (USI President), Neil Forsyth (Focus Ireland)