Body and Soul 2019: festival stage times revealed

Body & Soul Music and Arts Festival has announced the full stage times for its 10th Aniversary celebration of the summer solstice which kicks off next weekend, June 21st to June 23d in Ballinlough Castle, Co Westmeath. The theme of Ritual infuses this year’s programme that offers a weekend of music and performance, immersive art installations, workshops and spiritual reflections, thought-provoking discussions, woodland discos, wood-fired hot tubs, a programme for families, and tasty gastronomic delights.

The programme of 200+ acts extends across 13 stages and venues. Just some of the hotly anticipated acts on the line-up include explosive French duo The Blaze; a 25th-anniversary show from Kruder & Dorfmeister; Berlin techno duo Modeselektor (Live); Irish electronic singer-songwriter Talos; rap icon in the making Octavian; spiky and elastic hip-hop beats from IAMDDB; Derry’s bright new talent Soak; festival favourites King Kong Company; comedy highlights from the Lords of Strut, Alison Spittle and Fred Cooke; the searing, passionate voice of Kate Tempest; and the recently announced Sleaford Mods and CupcakKe.

Final weekend tickets, and limited edition Sunday day tickets and Play Now, Pay Later payment plans are available from bodyandsoul.ie

Body & Soul Stage

Friday

00:30-01:45 Kruder & Dorfmeister

22:45-00:00 Mashrou’ Leila

21:00-22:00 Talos

19:30-20:30 The Murder Capital

Modeselktor

Saturday

00:35-01:45 Modeselektor (Live)

22:45-23:45 Sleaford Mods

21:15-22:15 King Kong Company

19:45-20:45 Ibibio Sound Machine

18:30-19:15 Wyvern Lingo

18:20 What if?

17:00-17:45 RTÉ 2FM Classical Collision

12:00-13:00 Solstice Meditation

Sunday

22:15-23:45 The Blaze

20:45-21:45 Black Lips

19:10-20:10 Kate Tempest

19:00 What If?

17:30-18:30 Soak

16:00-17:00 Laoise

14:30-15:30 Tulla Ceílí Band

13:00-14:00 Breathe with the Beat

Midnight Circus

Octavian

Friday

00:45-01:45 Octavian

23:15-23:45 Ms Banks

22:00-22:45 IAMDDB

20:30-21:30 Jafaris

19:15-20:00 Mango x Mathman

18:00-18:45 KNEECAP

16:30-18:00 Mo K

Saturday

00:45-01:45 Coely

23:15-00:15 SSION

21:30-22:30 Confidence Man

20:15-21:00 FEET

18:45-19:45 Meltybrains?

17:15-18:15 TPM

14:30-16:45 Lou Bru

Sunday

22:45-23:45 Monolink (Live)

21:15-22:15 CupcakKe

19:45-20:45 Oshun

18:15-19:15 Dream Wife

17:00-17:45 Thumper

15:30-16:30 Parra for Cuva

14:15-15:00 Fonda

12:00-14:15 Cian Finn

Woodlands

Pillow Queens

Friday-RTÉ 2FM Rising

02:45-03:45 True Tides

01:40-02:15 Flynn

00:00-01:00 Pillow Queens

22:30-23:30 Roe

21:15-22:00 Tebi Rex

20:00-20:45 Jyellowl

19:00-19:30 Rushes

18:00-18:30 Fia Moon

Just Mustard

Saturday

02:45-03:45 PryMary Colours

01:30-02:15 Just Mustard

00:00-01:00Happyalone.

22:30-23:30 Proper Micro NV

21:15-22:00 Junior Brother

20:00-20:45 Kitt Philippa

Saturday: The Irish Times takeover

Sunday

00:45-01:45 EMBRZ

23:30-00:15 whenyoung

22:30-23:00 MAK

21:15-22:00 The Clockworks

20:00-20:45 Niamh Regan

18:30-19:30 Sing Along Social

18:00 What if?

Sunday: Library of Progress

Reckless in Love

Friday: HOMEBEAT takeover

01.00-03:00 Sevensol

23.30-1.00 Cáit

22.00-23.30 Neil Flynn

21.00-22.00 Automatic Tasty (Live)

18:30-21.00 HOMEB2BEAT DJs

Saturday: MOTHER Takeover

00.00-04:00 MOTHER DJs

23.30-00.00 Faune (Live)

22.00-23.30 Kelly Anne Byrne

20.00-21.00 The Drag Ball ft. Victoria Secret, Pixie Woo & Regina George

19.00-20.00 DISCONAUTS

18.30-19.00 prYmary colours

17.00-18.30 Pride Anthems with the Mother DJs

15.30-17.00 Drag Aerobics

14.00-15.30 Queen of Body & Soul (with Bunny + Glamo)

12.00-14.00 Morning Glory with Kate Brennan Harding

Sunday: MAEVE Takeover

22:00-01:30 Maeve B2B

20.30-22.00 Mano Le Tough

19.00-20.30 The Drifter

18.00-19.00 Chymera (Live)

16.30-18.00 Baikal

15.30-16.30 Kev Sheridan (Live)

12.00-15.30 Lil’Dave & B2B

*Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.

Orchard Lounge

Friday

17:30-2:30 My House

Saturday: Music

01.15-02:00 TPM

00.00-00.45 Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies

22.45-23.30 Extravision

21.30-22.15 Lowlek

20.15-21.00 FONDA

19:00-19:45 Ghostking is Dead

Saturday: Comedy

17.00-18.00 Lords Of Strut

16.30-17.00 Paul Currie

16.00-16.30 Danny O’ Brien

15.30-16.00 Fred Cooke

14.30-15.30 Dublin Comedy Improv

14.00-14.30 Colum McDonnell

13.30-14.00 Edwin Sammon

13.00-13.30 Gearóid Farrelly

12.30-13.00 Emma Doran

12.00-12.30 Julie Jay

MC Danny O’ Brien

Sunday: Music

00:00-00:45 Fixity

22:45-23:30 Myles Manley

21:30-22:15 Nudy Boy Nature

20:15-21:00 Junior Brother

19:00-19:45 Eve Clague

Sunday: Comedy

17.30-18.30 Waterford Whispers News Live

16.00-17.00 Dreamgun Film Reads

15.30-16.00 Alison Spittle

15.00-15.30 Chris Kent

14.30-15.00 Ian Coppinger

13.30-14.30 Fur City

13.00-13.30 Kevin McGahern

12.30-13.00 Aoife Dooley

12.00-12.30 Aoife O’ Connor

MC Danny O’ Brien

*Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.

Hennessy Sound Lounge

Friday

00:00-03:00 Fish Go Deep

22:00-00:00 Colm K (Sunday Times)

20:00-22:00 Aoife O’Neill

19:00-20:00 TALK: Fish Go Deep with host Sally Cinnamon

16:00-19:00 Optic Music

Saturday

00:00-03:00 Mister Saturday Night

22:00-00:00 Vic Crezée

20:00-22:00 Move Slow Records

18:00-20:00 Mathman

17:00-18:00 Eddie Otchere

16:00-17:00 Talk: Eamon Harkin (Mister Saturday Night) with host Sally Cinnamon

15:00-16:00 Talk: Carrie Colliton (Co-Founder of Record Store Day) with host Eddie Otchere

14:00-15:00 Talk: Mathman with host Eddie Otchere

13:00-14:00 Talk : Body & Soul’s Jenny Wren & Avril Stanley with host Sally Cinnamon

12:00-13:00 Optic Music

Sunday

00:00-1:30 Sassy J

22:00-01:30 Donna Leake

20:00-22:00 Sim Simma Soundsystem

18:00-20:00 Hang Dai Soundsystem

16:00-18:00 Sally Cinnamon & Pals

15:00-16:00 Talk: Richard Egan (Jape, Redneck Manifesto) with host Eddie Otchere

14:00-15:00 Talk: Stano with host Sally Cinnamon

13:00-14:00 Talk: Saint Sister with host Sally Cinnamon

12:00-13:00 Optic Music

*Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.

Secret Garden

Friday

22:00-01:00 Baz Hickey

19:00-22:00 County Vinyl

Saturday

22:00-01:00 Cabin in the Woods

19:00-22:00 The Masquerade Ball Opening Party with Tonie Walsh

16:30-19:00 Lou Bru

13:30-16:30 Lisa Oh

10:30-13:30 Rez Lowe

Sunday

22:00-02:00 Aidan Kelly

19:00-22:00 Doxy

16:00-19:00 Claire Beck

13:00-16:00 Ray Wingnut

11:00-13:00 Rez Lowe

*Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.

Arbutus Yarns le TG4

Friday

01.45-04:00 Jams with Hatchlings

00.30-01.30 Pete Pamf

23.15-00.15 Moxie

22.00-23.00 Anna Mullarkey

20.45-21.45 Alfi

19.30-20.15 Hatchlings

18.30-19.30 JPTrio

Saturday

01.00-04:00 Backstory

23.45-00.45 John Francis Flynn

22.45-23.30 Sam Clague

21.30-22.15 Marlene Enright

20.00-21.00 Niall Thomas

18.45-19.30 Ríona Ó Madagáin

17.30-18.15 Cat Dowling

12.00-17.00 Open Mic with Hatchlings

Sunday

22.15-02:00 Cian Finn

20.45-21.45 Jane Willow

19.30-20.15 Sive

18.15-19.00 Special guest

17:00-17:45 Meabh Begley

15: 45-16:30 Conor Connolly

14:30 -15:15 Lewis Kenny

13:15-14:00 Roisin Seoighe

12:00-12:45 Helen Diamond

*Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.

The Sanctuary Stage

Friday

19:30-21:30 Slí na Croí-Malinké Music of Upper Guinea/West African Drumming Workshop

18.30-19.15 Opening Circle Slí an Chroí-John Cantwell and Karen Ward

Saturday

23:00-00:00 Tench

20.45-22:45 Slí na Croí-Malinké Music of Upper Guinea/Village Style Drum & Dance Fete

19:30-20:30 Martin Duffy-Ancient Wisdom/Modern Medicine

18:15-19:00 John Francis Flynn

17:00-17:45 Inni K

15.30-16:30 Ivor Browne-Heartfullness Meditation and Q&A with Donal Dineen

14:30-15:15 Eddie Lenihan-Magic Myth and Mystery

13:30-14:15 Mary Duffin-Theatre of the Oppressed

12.30-13.15 Dil Wickremasinghe-The Importance of Self-Care in Activism

11:30-12.15 Druidic Ceremony-Annette Peard

10.30-11.00 Katie Coldrick-Feeling Fresh Flow Yoga

Sunday

19:15-20:00 The Latchikos

18:15-19:00 Jasbinder Garnermann-Embracing the Shadow

17:00-18:00 5 Rhythms Dance-Catriona Nic Ghillaphádraig

15:45-16-45 Michael Harding-Ritual in a Secular Age and Q&A with Desmond Gough of Jampa Ling

14.00-15.30 Chloe Goodchild-The Naked Voice

13:00-13:45 Paul Timoney-Storytelling

12:00-12:50 Benig Mauger-Love in the Modern Age

10:30-11:30 Lou Horgan-Earthing & Yoga

Living Lab

Saturday

19:00-Close Dublin Digital Radio (DDR) DJs

18:00-19:00 Sustainability in Community Organisations with Dublin Digital Radio + Guests

17:00-18:00 Craftivism with Síofra Caherty

16:00-17:00 Biodiversity: The Natural Connection with Young Friends of the Earth

15:00-16:00 Fashion Rebellion with Keelin Moncrieff, Molly Parsons and Tara Stewart

14:00-15:00 Climate Queens Live Podcast Recording

13:00-14:00 Trash Talk: What Happens to Our Waste?

12:00-13:00 No Music on a Dead Planet with Body & Soul Guests

11:00-12:00 Meditation with Mindful Nation Ireland

Sunday

18:00-18:30 Spoken Word with Earthman Bob

17:00-18:00 Debate and Mock Referendum: Is Carbon Tax the Answer?

16:00-17:00 Biodiverstiy: The Natural Connection with Young Friends of the Earth

15:00-16:00 Grow Your Own Garden with the Organic College

13:00-15:00 Plastics Forum with the Science Gallery

12:00-13:00 Connecting to Care with Barry Lee (Nature in Mind) , Sky Buttenhuis (Global Institute of Forest Therapy), Marc Barker (Wicklow Sudbery School) and Mitch Corbett (Moyhill Farm)

11:00-12:00 Meditation with Mindful Nation Ireland

Mini Enclave

Saturday

17.00-17.45pm Town & Country with Léan Doody (Smart Cities Leader ARUP) and Matthew Jebb (Director of Botanic Gardens).15:00-15:30 pm SUBSET UNTITLED (Artist Collective)

14:00-14:30pm Meet the designers: The BPA Collective

Sunday

Love Letter Stage

Friday

02.15-03.00 Love Letter Stage -Cabaret Yoko & The Lonely Hearts Band

01.00-02.00 Love Letter Stage-Beauty & The Feast

23.30-00.45 Love Letter Stage-The Global Troubador-ess

22.30-23.15 Love Letter Stage-Spiralites & Apollonia

21.15-22.00 Love Letter Stage-You Trad Me at Cello

19.00-21.00 Sitewide Pop-Ups Thady Tra Magician & Alchemy Drummers Circle

Saturday

01.30-03.00 Love Letter Stage -Cabaret Yoko & The Lonely Hearts Band

01.00-01.45 Love Letter Stage-Spiralites & Alchemy Drummers Circle

23.45-00.30 Love Letter Stage- Beauty & The Feast

22.30-23.15 Apollonia with Spin & Fly

21.15-22.15-Love Letter Stage-Grand Stretch “Dirty Little Secrets”

20.15-21.00 Art On Legs-Cultural Mugging (Walkabout)

You Trad Me at Cello Site Wide/Love Letter Stage

19.00-19.45 Art On Legs-Cultural Mugging (Walkabout) Fizz & Chips “Dragons”

Site Wide/Love Letter Stage

18.15-19.00 Grand Stretch “Theatersports” Love Letter Stage

14.30-17.30 Site Wid Ragairí Parade (Walkabout) e

15:00-15.45 Grand Stretch “Essence” Love Letter Stage

Sunday

00.15-01.00 Cabaret Yoko & The Lonely Hearts Band

23.00-00.00 Beauty & The Feast Mashup with Theatre and Musical Mayhem

22.00-22.45 Spiralites with Spin & Fly

20.45-21.30 Fizz & Chips Theatre “Dragon”

19.30-20.15 Art on Legs-Cultural Mugging (Walkabout)

18.15-19.00 “Art on Legs-Cultural Mugging (Walkabout) The Bluetones Jazz”

17.00-17.45 Carlow Ukelele Players

15.30-16.30 You Trad Me At Cello

14.00-16.00 Ragairí Parade

14:00-14:45 ITA (Didgeridoo)

12.30-15.00 Time Travel Theatre

12.00-15.00 Thady Tra Magician (Walkabout)

*Ancillary entertainment only after 2am on Fri/Sat and 12 midnight on Sunday.

Focus Ireland Home

Saturday