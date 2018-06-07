Body and Soul 2018: stage times revealed

Every stage, every band, every slot for this year's festival, which runs from June 22nd - 24th
Fever Ray: headlining the Body and Sould stage on Friday at the festival

Fever Ray: headlining the Body and Sould stage on Friday at the festival

 

Body & Soul Stage

Friday, June 22nd

  • 00:30-01:45 Olof Dreijer DJ Set
  • 23:00-00:15 Fever Ray
  • 21:10-22:10 Fatima Al Qadiri
  • 19:40- 20:40 FAKA

Saturday, June 23rd

Shamir: Photograph: Tiffany Brown/The New York Times
Shamir: Photograph: Tiffany Brown/The New York Times
  • 00:45-01:45 Jon Hopkins
  • 23:15-00:15 Arca
  • 21:30-22:30 Baxter Dury
  • 20:00-21:00 Shamir
  • 18:30-19:30 Saint Sister
  • 17:00-18:00 Barq
  • 15:30-16:30 O Emperor
  • 14:00-15:00 Pillow Queens
  • 12:30-13:30 Solstice Meditation

Sunday, June 24th

Soulé
Soulé
  • 22:45-23:45 Chronixx
  • 21:00-22:00 WhoMadeWho
  • 19:30-20:30 Iron &Wine
  • 18:00-19:00 Susanne Sundfør
  • 16:30-17:30 Lankum
  • 15:15-16:00 Soulé
  • 14:00-14:45 Daithí
  • 13:00-13:30 Roe
  • 12:00-12:30 Riley Pearce

Midnight Circus

Friday, June 22nd

Pantha du Prince: perfect chiming
Pantha du Prince: perfect chiming
  • 00:45-01:45 Pantha Du Prince
  • 23:15-00:15 Son Lux
  • 21:45-22:45 Tshegue
  • 20:15-21:15 AV AV AV
  • 18:30-19:30 Bearcubs
  • 17:00-18:00 Gundelach

Saturday, June 23rd

  • 00:45-01:45 Tank and The Bangas
  • 23:15-00:15 R.S.A.G.
  • 21:45-22:45 Gus Dapperton
  • 20:15-21:15 Smerz
  • 18:00-19:00 Lilla Vargen

Sunday, June 24th

Bitch Falcon. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/ The Irish Times
Bitch Falcon. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/ The Irish Times
  • 2:45-23:45 James Holden & The Animal Spirits
  • 21:15-22:15 Reykjavíkurdætur
  • 19:45-20:45 Bitch Falcon
  • 18:15-19:15 Shame
  • 17:00-17:45 W.H. Lung

Woodlands

Friday, June 22nd

Capital sounds: Fontaines D.C. Photograph: Grayce Leonard
Fontaines D.C. Photograph: Grayce Leonard
  • 01:15-Close Laoise followed by SHIPS
  • 23:45-00:45 Mango x Mathman
  • 22:30-23:05 Lyra
  • 21:15-22:00 Search Party Animal
  • 20:00-20:45 Fontaines D.C.
  • 19:00-19:30 Le Boom
  • 18:00-18:30 Day_S

Saturday (12:00-18:00 with The Irish Times)

  • 02:30-Close Percolator followed by Super Extra Bonus Party
  • 01:15-02:00 Paddy Hanna
  • 23:45-00:45 The Busy Twist
  • 22:30-23:15 Hvmmingbyrd
  • 21:15-22:00 Slow Place Like Home
  • 20:00-20:45 Dowry

The Irish Times @ Body and Soul on The Woodland Stage

  • 18:00-19:00 The Irish Times: The Ticket Presents: Kendy Gable 
  • 16:40-17:20 The Irish Times: Activism: Then and Now featuring Irish Times journalist Kitty Holland and Dublin Theatre Festival Director Willie White
  • 15:30-16:20 The Irish Times: Bordering on Insanity with Irish Times journalists Hugh Linehan and Simon Carswell
  • 14:20-15:10 The Irish Times: Delete Your Account with Patrick Freyne, Gavin Sheridan and Alison Spittle
  • 13:00-14:00 The Irish Times Womens’ Podcast Presents: The People Have Spoken. Ailbhe Smyth, Anna Cosgrave reflect on the Yes Landslide with music from the Pillow Queens
  • 12:00-12:45 The Irish Times: Late-Late Breakfast Club with Irish Times Magazine Editor Rachel Collins and food writers including Lilly Higgins and Carmel Somers

Sunday, June 24th

Roe
  • 23:45-Close Roe followed by Bon Voyage
  • 22:30-23:30 David Keenan
  • 21:15-22:00 Barq
  • 20:00-20:45 Riley Pearce
  • 18:00-19:00 Sing Along Social
  • 17:00-17:45 Joyful Noise
  • 15:00-16:30 My House DJs

Pagoda Stage

Friday, June 22nd

  • 01:45-Close Justyna Koss followed by Klark Cant
  • 00:30-01:15 Ansonix
  • 23:15-00:00 Áine Duffy
  • 22:00-22:45 Mark Graham DJ Set
  • 20:30-21:15 Cooks But We‘re Chefs
  • 19:00-19:45 Just Mikey
  • 17:45-18:30 Senu

Saturday, June 23rd

Sunday, June 24th

  • 00:00-Close Caz9 followed by Prymary Colours
  • 23:00-23:45 Reveller
  • 23:00 H&G Creations Takeover
  • 22:00-22:45 Dreaming of Jupiter
  • 20:30-21:30 Fears
  • 19:15-20:00 Cantina Bop
  • 18:00-18:45 Vernon Jane
  • 17:00-17:40 Larry Beau
  • 16:15-16:45 Ambiguous
  • 15:00-15:45 SON
  • 14:00-14:40 Colm Skwirbat
  • 13:00-13:45 The Underscore Orkestra

Food on Board

Friday, June 22nd

  • 22:00-01:00 Cinema: TG4 ag Body&Soul
  • 20:45-22:00 Trawler Boys
  • 19.45-20:30 The Bonk
  • 18.30-19.15 Ye Vagabonds

Saturday

  • 22:00-01:00 Cinema: TG4 ag Body&Soul
  • 21.15-22.00 Moxie
  • 19:45-20.45 Rozi Plain
  • 18.30-19.15 Anna-Mieke
  • 16:45-17:30 County Vinyl
  • 15:15-16:00 Saint Caoilian
  • 13:45-14:30 Happyalone
  • 12:00-13:00 The Fionnula and Derek Morning Show

Sunday, June 24th

  • 22:00-01:00 Cinema: TG4 ag Body&Soul
  • 21.00-22.00 Lowlek
  • 19:45-20.30 My Fellow Sponges
  • 18.30-19.15 Emma Gatrill
  • 17:15-18:00 Inni K
  • 15:45-17:00 County Vinyl
  • 14:45-15:30 Junior Brother
  • 12:45- 14:15 Trawler boys
  • 11:30-12:30 The Alchemy of Space

Veuve Clicquot Sparkling Conversations Salon

Friday, June 22nd

  • 19:00-20:00 The Musicmakers: Panel will feature DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne, DJ Tara Stewart and DJ Sally Cinnamon chatting about the exciting landscape of the music industry
  • 18:00-19:00 Sligo Global Kitchen: Sara Carole & Binta Sow from Globe House & Direct Provision Centre discussing how direct provision is affecting people in Ireland

Saturday, June 23rd

  • 18:00-19:00 The Perfect Pairing: Chocolate & Champagne with drinks expert Susan Boyle
  • 17:00-17:45 Lost Ingredients and Ancient Preserving Techniques with Kevin Thornton
  • 16:00-16:45 The Creatives: Featuring female powerhouses in the creative industry including Mary Pike, Ruth Medjber and Derbhla Glynn.
  • 15:00-15:45 Fundamentals of Flavour Champagne Tasting with Veuve Clicquot sommelier Julie Dupouy and Susan Boyle
  • 14:00 -14:45 BBQ Skills with chef Andy Noonan of Baste BBQ
  • 13:00-13:45 Food waste panel discussion with GIY’s Karen O’Donohoe, Emma Walsh, COO of Food Cloud & chair of Slow Food Dublin, Dee Laffan
  • 12:00-12:45 Katie Sanderson of White Mausu
  • 11:00-11:45 When Life gives you Vinegar, Make Vinaigrette! with Virginia O’Gara from My Goodness

Sunday, June 24th

  • 19:00-20:00 Bangers and Mash with Marcus O’Laoire, DJ & chef
  • 18:00-19:00
  • 17:00-17:45 From Producer to Plate with Bryan McCarthy and Kwanghi Chan and Jessica Murphy
  • 16:00-16:45 Fundamentals of Flavour Champagne Tasting with Veuve Clicquot sommelier Julie Dupouy and Susan Boyle
  • 15:00-15:45 Kevin O’Toole (Chameleon Restaurant) & Sham Hanifa (Cottage Restaurant)
  • 14:00 -14:45 The Innovators: Panel discussion with innovators in media, with Caroline Foran, Aoife McElwain and Eithne Shortall
  • 13:00-13:45 How to Make Ramen with Brianna Turner
  • 12:00-12:45 Audrey O’Connor, of AerFitness, one of Ireland’s leading pilates instructors
  • 11:00-11:45 A Journey into Coffee with Ben Craig of Root & Branch coffee

Absolut Bar

Friday, June 22nd

  • 00-Close Lumo Club DJs
  • 01.00-02.00 Mix & Fairbanks
  • 00.00-01.00 Le Boom Live
  • 22.30-00.00 Magnier (House of Disco)
  • 21.30-22.30 Conor L (Bodytonic)
  • 20.30-21.30 Claire Beck
  • 19.45-20.30 Pablo (Fatty Fatty)
  • 19.00-19.45 Kate Brennan Harding
  • 18.30-19.00 Sing Along Social - Disco Classics

Saturday, June 23rd

  • 02:00-Close Fish Go Deep followed by Absolut All Stars
  • 01.00-02.00 Billy Scurry
  • 00.00-01.00 Timmy Stewart
  • 23.00-00.00 Glen Brady (Live Hardware Set)
  • 22.00-23.00 Bon Voyage (Live)
  • 21.00-22.00 Ashley Beedle
  • 20.00-21.00 Glenn Davis
  • 19.00-20.00 Mango X MathMan
  • 18.00-19.00 Deadbots
  • 17.00-18.00 DJ Scope
  • 16.00-17.00 Baz Hickey: 45 Live
  • 15.00-16.00 Tara Stewart
  • 14.00-15.00 Donal Dineen
  • 13.00-14.00 Calvin James
  • 12.00-13.00 Jack Thompson

Sunday, June 24th

Vodafone Comedy Tent

Friday, June 22nd

  • 20:00-21:00 Jason Byrne

Saturday, June 23rd
MC Andrew Stanley

Sunday, June 24th
MC Andrew Stanley

  • 18.00-18.40 Tommy Tiernan
  • 17.30-18.00 Chris Kent
  • 17.00-17.30 Eleanor Tiernan
  • 16.30-17.00 Paul Currie
  • 16.00-16.30 Joanne McNally
  • 15.00-16.00 This Is Your Trial
  • 14.00-15.00 Bright Club: Headlined by Colm O’ Regan
  • 13.00-14.00 Ryse and Shyne by Sunday Assembly
  • 11.00-11.55 Kidocracy with Keith Farnan

Bulmers stage

Friday, June 22nd

  • 02.15-Close Davy Kehoe
  • 01.00-01.45 The Altered Hours
  • 23.45-00.30 Shifting
  • 22.30-23.15 Laurie Shaw & The Swamp People
  • 21.15-22.00 Happyalone.
  • 18.30-20:45 Hip Hop Comedy Gameshow

Saturday, June 23rd

  • 02.00-Close The Council For The Dark Arts Orchestra
  • 00.30-01.15 Woven Skull
  • 23.15-00.00 Wild Rocket
  • 22.45-22.30 Pow Pig
  • 20.30-21.15 KNEECAP
  • 19.30-20:15 The Bonk
  • 18:15-19.00 Shakalak
  • 17.00-17.45 Sebi C
  • 15.30-16.45 Pilgrim
  • 14.15-15.00 Eddie Lenihan
  • 13.15-14.00 Nóta Stóta
  • 12.00-12.45 REIC

Sunday, June 24th

Jinx Lennon
  • 00.15-Close Post Punk Podge
  • 23.00-23.45 RíRá
  • 21.45-22.30 Jinx Lennon
  • 20.30-21.15 Spekulativ Fiktion & Mankyy
  • 19.15-20.00 The Creeps
  • 18.00-18.45 Me, Myself & Ireland
  • 17.00-17.45 Nell Ní Chróinín & Aodhán Ó Ceallaigh
  • 15.30-16.30 Hot Toddies
  • 14.15-15.00 LOVE+
  • 13.00-13:45 Surrender Navigation
  • 12.00-12:35 Rough Sunday

Library of Progress

Friday, June 22nd

  • 18:00-20:00 Salon Du Chat

Saturday, June 23rd

  • 18:30-19:30 Beats Verses Rhymes
  • 18.00-18:15 Waterford Whispers News: Live
  • 15:45-17:45 A Mother Brings Her Son to be Shot: Screening and Q&A with Director, Sinead O’Shea
  • 14:00-15:30 Illuminate! Hosted by Blindboy Boatclub
  • 12.00-13:45 Salon du Chat

Sunday, June 24th

  • 18:45-19:45 Beats Verses Rhymes
  • 17:15-18:30 Trump, Russia and Brexit: Making Sense of Foreign Affairs, hosted by Blindboy Boatclub
  • 16:45-17:00 Waterford Whispers News: Live
  • 15:15-16:30 The Blindboy Boatclub Podcast with special guest Tommy Tiernan
  • 12:00-15:00 Salon du Chat

Wonderlust stage

Friday, June 22nd

  • 23:00-Close Donal Dineen
  • 22:00-22:40 Windings
  • 21:00-21:40 Hatchlings
  • 19:00-20:30 Olivia Chau

Saturday, June 23rd

"It’s a blessing to age":Shookrah
Shookrah
  • 23:11-Close 11:11: Arveene, Colm K & Jody
  • 22:15-23:00 Bantum
  • 21:10-21:50 Shookrah
  • 20:10-20:50 Xo Mo
  • 19:00-19:45 Erica-Cody
  • 17:30-18.45 Sally Cinnamon
  • 16:30-17:30 Come Rhyme With Me
  • 15:30-16:30 Louise O’Neill
  • 14:30-15:30 West Cork Podcast
  • 13:30-14:30 The Source with Judith McAdam, Andrew Hyland and Kellie O’Rourke
  • 12:00-13:30 Yocella
  • 11:30-12:00 Inner Alchemy: Meditation with Susie Q

Sunday, June 24th

Reckless in Love

Friday, June 22nd – Homebeat DJs

  • 02.00-Close Mama Snake (Ectotherm)
  • 00.30-02.00 Neil Flynn (Lossless)
  • 23.30-00.30 R.Kitt (LIVE)
  • 22.30-23.30 Dreamcycles
  • 21.30-22.30 I Am The Cosmos (LIVE)
  • 19.00-21.30 Homebeat DJs

Saturday, June 23rd – Mother

  • 00.00-Close Mother DJs
  • 23.30-00.00 Faune
  • 22.00-23.30 Kelly-Anne Byrne
  • 21.00-21.30 SHIPS
  • 20.00-21.00 Elaine Mai
  • 18.00-19.30 Body & Glitter HOLE
  • 17.00-18.00 NO SHAME Glitter Disco with Will St Leger & Sarah Byrne
  • 15:30- 17.00 DRAG AEROBICS ft. Bunny
  • 14:00-15.00 Bring it to the Runway with Mother DJs & Crew
  • 12.00-14.00 Morning Glory Disco Brunch

Sunday, June 24th – Maeve

  • 14:00-close B2B with: Mano Le Tough, The Drifter, Baikal, Lil’Dave

Arbutus Yarns

Friday, June 22nd

  • 00.30-Close Special Guest
  • 23.15-00.15 Leila Jane and The Healers
  • 22.00-23.00 Once There Was A King
  • 20.45-21.45 Joey Gavin
  • 16.30-20.30 Open Mic

Saturday, June 23rd

  • 01.00-Close Special Guest
  • 23.45-00.45 Pete Pamf
  • 22.30-23.30 LemonCello
  • 21.15-22.15 Junior Brother
  • 20.00-21.00 Rhob Cunningham
  • 18.45-19.45 Kevin Fowley
  • 17.30-18.30 Hatchlings
  • 12.00-17.00 Open Mic

Sunday, June 24th

  • 22.00-Close Special Guest
  • 20.45-21.45 Inni-K
  • 19.30-20.30 Alfi
  • 18.15-19.15 Daniel Whelan
  • 15:00-16 :00 Robert John Ardiff
  • 14:00- 15:00 The Ocelots
  • 13:00-14:00 Zahria
  • 12:00-18:00 Open Mic

TG4 ag Body&Soul (Food on Board)

Friday, June 22nd

  • 23:15- 01:00 Song of Granite
  • 22:45-23:15 Intermission shorts
  • 22:15-22:45 Sé Mo Laoch: Arty Mc Glynn

Saturday, June 23rd

  • 23:15-01:00 Iomramh an Chamino
  • 22:45-23:15 Intermission Shorts
  • 22:15-22:45 An Béal Bocht

Sunday, June 24th

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.