Body and Soul 2018: stage times revealed
Every stage, every band, every slot for this year's festival, which runs from June 22nd - 24th
Fever Ray: headlining the Body and Sould stage on Friday at the festival
Body & Soul Stage
Friday, June 22nd
- 00:30-01:45 Olof Dreijer DJ Set
- 23:00-00:15 Fever Ray
- 21:10-22:10 Fatima Al Qadiri
- 19:40- 20:40 FAKA
Saturday, June 23rd
- 00:45-01:45 Jon Hopkins
- 23:15-00:15 Arca
- 21:30-22:30 Baxter Dury
- 20:00-21:00 Shamir
- 18:30-19:30 Saint Sister
- 17:00-18:00 Barq
- 15:30-16:30 O Emperor
- 14:00-15:00 Pillow Queens
- 12:30-13:30 Solstice Meditation
Sunday, June 24th
- 22:45-23:45 Chronixx
- 21:00-22:00 WhoMadeWho
- 19:30-20:30 Iron &Wine
- 18:00-19:00 Susanne Sundfør
- 16:30-17:30 Lankum
- 15:15-16:00 Soulé
- 14:00-14:45 Daithí
- 13:00-13:30 Roe
- 12:00-12:30 Riley Pearce
Midnight Circus
Friday, June 22nd
- 00:45-01:45 Pantha Du Prince
- 23:15-00:15 Son Lux
- 21:45-22:45 Tshegue
- 20:15-21:15 AV AV AV
- 18:30-19:30 Bearcubs
- 17:00-18:00 Gundelach
Saturday, June 23rd
- 00:45-01:45 Tank and The Bangas
- 23:15-00:15 R.S.A.G.
- 21:45-22:45 Gus Dapperton
- 20:15-21:15 Smerz
- 18:00-19:00 Lilla Vargen
Sunday, June 24th
- 2:45-23:45 James Holden & The Animal Spirits
- 21:15-22:15 Reykjavíkurdætur
- 19:45-20:45 Bitch Falcon
- 18:15-19:15 Shame
- 17:00-17:45 W.H. Lung
Woodlands
Friday, June 22nd
- 01:15-Close Laoise followed by SHIPS
- 23:45-00:45 Mango x Mathman
- 22:30-23:05 Lyra
- 21:15-22:00 Search Party Animal
- 20:00-20:45 Fontaines D.C.
- 19:00-19:30 Le Boom
- 18:00-18:30 Day_S
Saturday (12:00-18:00 with The Irish Times)
- 02:30-Close Percolator followed by Super Extra Bonus Party
- 01:15-02:00 Paddy Hanna
- 23:45-00:45 The Busy Twist
- 22:30-23:15 Hvmmingbyrd
- 21:15-22:00 Slow Place Like Home
- 20:00-20:45 Dowry
The Irish Times @ Body and Soul on The Woodland Stage
- 18:00-19:00 The Irish Times: The Ticket Presents: Kendy Gable
- 16:40-17:20 The Irish Times: Activism: Then and Now featuring Irish Times journalist Kitty Holland and Dublin Theatre Festival Director Willie White
- 15:30-16:20 The Irish Times: Bordering on Insanity with Irish Times journalists Hugh Linehan and Simon Carswell
- 14:20-15:10 The Irish Times: Delete Your Account with Patrick Freyne, Gavin Sheridan and Alison Spittle
- 13:00-14:00 The Irish Times Womens’ Podcast Presents: The People Have Spoken. Ailbhe Smyth, Anna Cosgrave reflect on the Yes Landslide with music from the Pillow Queens
- 12:00-12:45 The Irish Times: Late-Late Breakfast Club with Irish Times Magazine Editor Rachel Collins and food writers including Lilly Higgins and Carmel Somers
Sunday, June 24th
- 23:45-Close Roe followed by Bon Voyage
- 22:30-23:30 David Keenan
- 21:15-22:00 Barq
- 20:00-20:45 Riley Pearce
- 18:00-19:00 Sing Along Social
- 17:00-17:45 Joyful Noise
- 15:00-16:30 My House DJs
Pagoda Stage
Friday, June 22nd
- 01:45-Close Justyna Koss followed by Klark Cant
- 00:30-01:15 Ansonix
- 23:15-00:00 Áine Duffy
- 22:00-22:45 Mark Graham DJ Set
- 20:30-21:15 Cooks But We‘re Chefs
- 19:00-19:45 Just Mikey
- 17:45-18:30 Senu
Saturday, June 23rd
- 01:30-Close Wujow followed by Phraktal
- 00:00-01:00 Sarah Rossney DJ
- 23:00-23:30 Apollonia Tribal Dance
- 21:45-22:30 Jus Damien
- 20:15-21:00 Calvin James DJ Set
- 18:45-19:30 Anna Mullarkey
- 17:15-18:00 Clara Marie
- 15:45-16:30 Shane Hennessy
- 14:00-15:00 Turf Softies DJ Set
Sunday, June 24th
- 00:00-Close Caz9 followed by Prymary Colours
- 23:00-23:45 Reveller
- 23:00 H&G Creations Takeover
- 22:00-22:45 Dreaming of Jupiter
- 20:30-21:30 Fears
- 19:15-20:00 Cantina Bop
- 18:00-18:45 Vernon Jane
- 17:00-17:40 Larry Beau
- 16:15-16:45 Ambiguous
- 15:00-15:45 SON
- 14:00-14:40 Colm Skwirbat
- 13:00-13:45 The Underscore Orkestra
Food on Board
Friday, June 22nd
- 22:00-01:00 Cinema: TG4 ag Body&Soul
- 20:45-22:00 Trawler Boys
- 19.45-20:30 The Bonk
- 18.30-19.15 Ye Vagabonds
Saturday
- 22:00-01:00 Cinema: TG4 ag Body&Soul
- 21.15-22.00 Moxie
- 19:45-20.45 Rozi Plain
- 18.30-19.15 Anna-Mieke
- 16:45-17:30 County Vinyl
- 15:15-16:00 Saint Caoilian
- 13:45-14:30 Happyalone
- 12:00-13:00 The Fionnula and Derek Morning Show
Sunday, June 24th
- 22:00-01:00 Cinema: TG4 ag Body&Soul
- 21.00-22.00 Lowlek
- 19:45-20.30 My Fellow Sponges
- 18.30-19.15 Emma Gatrill
- 17:15-18:00 Inni K
- 15:45-17:00 County Vinyl
- 14:45-15:30 Junior Brother
- 12:45- 14:15 Trawler boys
- 11:30-12:30 The Alchemy of Space
Veuve Clicquot Sparkling Conversations Salon
Friday, June 22nd
- 19:00-20:00 The Musicmakers: Panel will feature DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne, DJ Tara Stewart and DJ Sally Cinnamon chatting about the exciting landscape of the music industry
- 18:00-19:00 Sligo Global Kitchen: Sara Carole & Binta Sow from Globe House & Direct Provision Centre discussing how direct provision is affecting people in Ireland
Saturday, June 23rd
- 18:00-19:00 The Perfect Pairing: Chocolate & Champagne with drinks expert Susan Boyle
- 17:00-17:45 Lost Ingredients and Ancient Preserving Techniques with Kevin Thornton
- 16:00-16:45 The Creatives: Featuring female powerhouses in the creative industry including Mary Pike, Ruth Medjber and Derbhla Glynn.
- 15:00-15:45 Fundamentals of Flavour Champagne Tasting with Veuve Clicquot sommelier Julie Dupouy and Susan Boyle
- 14:00 -14:45 BBQ Skills with chef Andy Noonan of Baste BBQ
- 13:00-13:45 Food waste panel discussion with GIY’s Karen O’Donohoe, Emma Walsh, COO of Food Cloud & chair of Slow Food Dublin, Dee Laffan
- 12:00-12:45 Katie Sanderson of White Mausu
- 11:00-11:45 When Life gives you Vinegar, Make Vinaigrette! with Virginia O’Gara from My Goodness
Sunday, June 24th
- 19:00-20:00 Bangers and Mash with Marcus O’Laoire, DJ & chef
- 18:00-19:00
- 17:00-17:45 From Producer to Plate with Bryan McCarthy and Kwanghi Chan and Jessica Murphy
- 16:00-16:45 Fundamentals of Flavour Champagne Tasting with Veuve Clicquot sommelier Julie Dupouy and Susan Boyle
- 15:00-15:45 Kevin O’Toole (Chameleon Restaurant) & Sham Hanifa (Cottage Restaurant)
- 14:00 -14:45 The Innovators: Panel discussion with innovators in media, with Caroline Foran, Aoife McElwain and Eithne Shortall
- 13:00-13:45 How to Make Ramen with Brianna Turner
- 12:00-12:45 Audrey O’Connor, of AerFitness, one of Ireland’s leading pilates instructors
- 11:00-11:45 A Journey into Coffee with Ben Craig of Root & Branch coffee
Absolut Bar
Friday, June 22nd
- 00-Close Lumo Club DJs
- 01.00-02.00 Mix & Fairbanks
- 00.00-01.00 Le Boom Live
- 22.30-00.00 Magnier (House of Disco)
- 21.30-22.30 Conor L (Bodytonic)
- 20.30-21.30 Claire Beck
- 19.45-20.30 Pablo (Fatty Fatty)
- 19.00-19.45 Kate Brennan Harding
- 18.30-19.00 Sing Along Social - Disco Classics
Saturday, June 23rd
- 02:00-Close Fish Go Deep followed by Absolut All Stars
- 01.00-02.00 Billy Scurry
- 00.00-01.00 Timmy Stewart
- 23.00-00.00 Glen Brady (Live Hardware Set)
- 22.00-23.00 Bon Voyage (Live)
- 21.00-22.00 Ashley Beedle
- 20.00-21.00 Glenn Davis
- 19.00-20.00 Mango X MathMan
- 18.00-19.00 Deadbots
- 17.00-18.00 DJ Scope
- 16.00-17.00 Baz Hickey: 45 Live
- 15.00-16.00 Tara Stewart
- 14.00-15.00 Donal Dineen
- 13.00-14.00 Calvin James
- 12.00-13.00 Jack Thompson
Sunday, June 24th
- 00.00-Close Jonjo Jury followed by Hi-Fi Sean
- 23.00-00.00 Eddie Kay
- 22.00-23.00 Kelly Anne Byrne x Ruth Kavanagh
- 21.00-22.00 Disconauts
- 20.00-21.00 Get Down Edits
- 19.00-20.00 Arveene & Friends
- 18.00-19.00 Queen & Disco
- 17.00-18.00 Johnny Moy
- 16.00-17.00 Cyril Briscoe
- 15.00-16.00 Ciara Brady
- 14.00-15.00 Rebelleona
- 13.00-14.00 Jon Pierce
- 12.00-13.00 Justyna Koss
Vodafone Comedy Tent
Friday, June 22nd
- 20:00-21:00 Jason Byrne
Saturday, June 23rd
MC Andrew Stanley
- 19.00-19.40 Abandoman
- 18.30-19.00 Fred Cooke
- 18.00-18.30 Bryony Kimmings
- 17.30-18.00 Kevin McGahern
- 17.00-17.30 Alison Spittle
- 16.00-17.00 Dublin Comedy Improv
- 15.30-16.00 Niamh Marron
- 15.00-15.30 Aoife Dooley
- 14.00-15.00 Dreamgun Film Reads: Harry Potter
- 12.30-13.30 Jarlath Regan: An Irishman Abroad
- 11.15-12.15 Punchlion Kids Comedy Club
Sunday, June 24th
MC Andrew Stanley
- 18.00-18.40 Tommy Tiernan
- 17.30-18.00 Chris Kent
- 17.00-17.30 Eleanor Tiernan
- 16.30-17.00 Paul Currie
- 16.00-16.30 Joanne McNally
- 15.00-16.00 This Is Your Trial
- 14.00-15.00 Bright Club: Headlined by Colm O’ Regan
- 13.00-14.00 Ryse and Shyne by Sunday Assembly
- 11.00-11.55 Kidocracy with Keith Farnan
Bulmers stage
Friday, June 22nd
- 02.15-Close Davy Kehoe
- 01.00-01.45 The Altered Hours
- 23.45-00.30 Shifting
- 22.30-23.15 Laurie Shaw & The Swamp People
- 21.15-22.00 Happyalone.
- 18.30-20:45 Hip Hop Comedy Gameshow
Saturday, June 23rd
- 02.00-Close The Council For The Dark Arts Orchestra
- 00.30-01.15 Woven Skull
- 23.15-00.00 Wild Rocket
- 22.45-22.30 Pow Pig
- 20.30-21.15 KNEECAP
- 19.30-20:15 The Bonk
- 18:15-19.00 Shakalak
- 17.00-17.45 Sebi C
- 15.30-16.45 Pilgrim
- 14.15-15.00 Eddie Lenihan
- 13.15-14.00 Nóta Stóta
- 12.00-12.45 REIC
Sunday, June 24th
- 00.15-Close Post Punk Podge
- 23.00-23.45 RíRá
- 21.45-22.30 Jinx Lennon
- 20.30-21.15 Spekulativ Fiktion & Mankyy
- 19.15-20.00 The Creeps
- 18.00-18.45 Me, Myself & Ireland
- 17.00-17.45 Nell Ní Chróinín & Aodhán Ó Ceallaigh
- 15.30-16.30 Hot Toddies
- 14.15-15.00 LOVE+
- 13.00-13:45 Surrender Navigation
- 12.00-12:35 Rough Sunday
Library of Progress
Friday, June 22nd
- 18:00-20:00 Salon Du Chat
Saturday, June 23rd
- 18:30-19:30 Beats Verses Rhymes
- 18.00-18:15 Waterford Whispers News: Live
- 15:45-17:45 A Mother Brings Her Son to be Shot: Screening and Q&A with Director, Sinead O’Shea
- 14:00-15:30 Illuminate! Hosted by Blindboy Boatclub
- 12.00-13:45 Salon du Chat
Sunday, June 24th
- 18:45-19:45 Beats Verses Rhymes
- 17:15-18:30 Trump, Russia and Brexit: Making Sense of Foreign Affairs, hosted by Blindboy Boatclub
- 16:45-17:00 Waterford Whispers News: Live
- 15:15-16:30 The Blindboy Boatclub Podcast with special guest Tommy Tiernan
- 12:00-15:00 Salon du Chat
Wonderlust stage
Friday, June 22nd
- 23:00-Close Donal Dineen
- 22:00-22:40 Windings
- 21:00-21:40 Hatchlings
- 19:00-20:30 Olivia Chau
Saturday, June 23rd
- 23:11-Close 11:11: Arveene, Colm K & Jody
- 22:15-23:00 Bantum
- 21:10-21:50 Shookrah
- 20:10-20:50 Xo Mo
- 19:00-19:45 Erica-Cody
- 17:30-18.45 Sally Cinnamon
- 16:30-17:30 Come Rhyme With Me
- 15:30-16:30 Louise O’Neill
- 14:30-15:30 West Cork Podcast
- 13:30-14:30 The Source with Judith McAdam, Andrew Hyland and Kellie O’Rourke
- 12:00-13:30 Yocella
- 11:30-12:00 Inner Alchemy: Meditation with Susie Q
Sunday, June 24th
- 22:00-Close Sunday Times
- 21:00-21:40 Senior Infants
- 20:00-20:40 Anna B Savage
- 19:00-19:40 Lilla Vargen
- 18:00-18:40 Dowry
- 17:00-18:00 Songs in the Key of Life: Laura Whitmore in conversation with Nadine O’Regan
- 16:00-17:00 The Future of Women: Culture & Wellbeing with Louise McSharry, Andrea Horan, Sarah Durkin and Mari Kennedy
- 14:30-16:00 Slow at Sea: Aoife McElwain, Ruth Fitzmaurice and Inni-K
- 13:00-14:30 The Future of Men: Culture & Wellbeing with Diarmuid Lyng, Blindboy Boatclub, Colm Mac Con Iomaire and John Cummins
- 12:00-13:00 House of Yoga: The Alchemy of Technology and the Body
Reckless in Love
Friday, June 22nd – Homebeat DJs
- 02.00-Close Mama Snake (Ectotherm)
- 00.30-02.00 Neil Flynn (Lossless)
- 23.30-00.30 R.Kitt (LIVE)
- 22.30-23.30 Dreamcycles
- 21.30-22.30 I Am The Cosmos (LIVE)
- 19.00-21.30 Homebeat DJs
Saturday, June 23rd – Mother
- 00.00-Close Mother DJs
- 23.30-00.00 Faune
- 22.00-23.30 Kelly-Anne Byrne
- 21.00-21.30 SHIPS
- 20.00-21.00 Elaine Mai
- 18.00-19.30 Body & Glitter HOLE
- 17.00-18.00 NO SHAME Glitter Disco with Will St Leger & Sarah Byrne
- 15:30- 17.00 DRAG AEROBICS ft. Bunny
- 14:00-15.00 Bring it to the Runway with Mother DJs & Crew
- 12.00-14.00 Morning Glory Disco Brunch
Sunday, June 24th – Maeve
- 14:00-close B2B with: Mano Le Tough, The Drifter, Baikal, Lil’Dave
Arbutus Yarns
Friday, June 22nd
- 00.30-Close Special Guest
- 23.15-00.15 Leila Jane and The Healers
- 22.00-23.00 Once There Was A King
- 20.45-21.45 Joey Gavin
- 16.30-20.30 Open Mic
Saturday, June 23rd
- 01.00-Close Special Guest
- 23.45-00.45 Pete Pamf
- 22.30-23.30 LemonCello
- 21.15-22.15 Junior Brother
- 20.00-21.00 Rhob Cunningham
- 18.45-19.45 Kevin Fowley
- 17.30-18.30 Hatchlings
- 12.00-17.00 Open Mic
Sunday, June 24th
- 22.00-Close Special Guest
- 20.45-21.45 Inni-K
- 19.30-20.30 Alfi
- 18.15-19.15 Daniel Whelan
- 15:00-16 :00 Robert John Ardiff
- 14:00- 15:00 The Ocelots
- 13:00-14:00 Zahria
- 12:00-18:00 Open Mic
TG4 ag Body&Soul (Food on Board)
Friday, June 22nd
- 23:15- 01:00 Song of Granite
- 22:45-23:15 Intermission shorts
- 22:15-22:45 Sé Mo Laoch: Arty Mc Glynn
Saturday, June 23rd
- 23:15-01:00 Iomramh an Chamino
- 22:45-23:15 Intermission Shorts
- 22:15-22:45 An Béal Bocht
Sunday, June 24th
- 23:15-1:00 Rocky Ros Muc
- 22:15-23:15 Ionsaí Ibiza