Bob Dylan and Neil Young to play Irish concert in 2019

The two rock legends will perform at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, in July

Bob Dyland and Neil Young to play Ireland concert in July 2019

Music legends Bob Dylan and Neil Young will perform a one-off Irish show in July 2019 at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

Tickets for the concert on Sunday, July 14th, 2019, will go on sale on Monday at 9am

It is one of just two concerts Dylan and Young will headline together this year: they will also perform a huge open-air show at London’s Hyde Park next summer. Doubt was cast on the co-headline concert after Young said he was unhappy with sponsors Barclays, calling the company a “fossil fuel entity”. “This doesn’t work for me,” he said of the arrangement. However, he announced on Tuesday the Hyde Park show will go ahead on July 12th, 2019., with Barclays no longer a sponsor.

Promoter Peter Aiken said he expects many people to travel from overseas to see the Kilkenny concert. “They’ll come from everywhere for this, you know,” he said. Aiken told Morning Ireland that combined, an estimated 800,000 people have gone to see Dylan and and Young perform in Ireland

