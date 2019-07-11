Bob Dylan and Neil Young in KIlkenny: Everything you need to know

The way the adverts have it, Bob Dylan and Neil Young – two old pals in disharmony – will be sharing the stage for a few songs at their double-bill concert on Sunday at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. We’re not holding out too much hope for that. These are two highly singular performers, each with their own set of rules of engagement devised through the decades – but you never can tell.

Young (73) is more prone to sticking to playing some of his best-known songs in a way that people recognise and is currently enjoying a particularly prolific original songwriting period.

Dylan (78) will play his better-known songs any way he damn well wants; his previous three albums – 2017’s Triplicate, 2016’s Fallen Angels, 2015’s Shadows in the Night – are all covers, but recent gigs show a smattering of classics sprinkled throughout the setlist. This is the second of only two gigs the grand old men of rock are playing together – they play Hyde Park in London on Friday. We’ll be a bit wiser after that show about what’s in store for the Kilkenny concert.

What time does it all kick-off?

Doors open at 4pm. Plan your journey to ensure you arrive in good time.

What times are Bob Dylan and Neil Young on stage?

First on is Glen Hansard, who takes the stage at 5pm

Neil Young + Promise of the Real: 6pm

Bob Dylan and his Band: 8.45pm

What time does it finish?

The concert is expected to finish at 11pm. Times are subject to change.

Are there tickets available?

There are a limited number of tickets still available on Ticketmaster, priced €104.13 for pitch-standing and from €162.44 for seated tickets. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

How do I get there?

Public transport: Bus are rail are the best options to get to Kilkenny. The venues is a 10-minute walk from the rail and bus stations. As the event is taking place on a Sunday, check timetables and plan your journey to arrive in plenty of times. Visit transportforireland.ie, buseireann.ie and irishrail.ie

By Car: There will be no parking available on the streets surrounding the immediate vicinity of the stadium. Traffic is likely to be heavy and you are advised to add at least 1½ hours to your journey time. Local car parks include:

St James’ Park, Freshford Road; Orchard Bar Car Park, Johnswell Rd; St Canice’s Hospital, Old Carlow Rd; Mac Donagh Junction; Market Cross Shopping Centre. 24-hour car-parks in the city centre include: Market Yard; Cathedral Square; St Canices; Fair Green; Wolfe Tone Street; Watergate; Kilkenny library; Dean Street.

How do I get to the stadium?

There are three routes to the stadium. Follow the route indicated on your ticket:

Blue route: Hebron Road

Red route: O’Loughlin Road

Yellow route: Hebron Road (Wheelchair route)

What about disabled access?

Check the venue information page for details of facilities and companion tickets. Should you require further information please call the Special Needs Hotline.For accessible-ticket queries call Ticketmaster on 0818-903001 (Republic of Ireland), 0333-3219996 (Northern Ireland and UK) or +353-818-903001 (international). Customer Services hours: Mon-Fri: 8:30am-5pm; Sat: 9:30am-1pm. Lines are closed on Sundays, and between 1-2pm, Mon-Fri.

What will they play?

Dylan and Young are currently on separate tours, before their rendezvous in Hyde Park and Kilkenny. Here’s what they have been playing on recent dates

Photograph: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Neil Young + Promise of the Real setlist from July 9th at Sportpaleis, Merksem, Belgium:

Mansion on the Hill

Over and Over

Mr Soul

Love to Burn

The Loner

When You Dance, I Can Really Love

On The Beach

Unknown Legend

From Hank to Hendrix

Old Man

Are You Ready for the Country?

Long May You Run

F*!#in’ Up

Cortez the Killer

Cinnamon Girl

Danger Bird

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

Throw Your Hatred Down

Rockin’ In The Free World

Encore: Roll Another Number

Photograph: Fred Tanneau/AFP/GettyImages

Bob Dylan Setlist at Schlossplatz, Stuttgart, Germany on July 10th:

Ballad of a Thin Man

It Ain’t Me, Babe

Highway 61 Revisited

Simple Twist of Fate

Can’t Wait

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Honest With Me

Tryin’ to Get to Heaven

Scarlet Town

Make You Feel My Love

Pay in Blood

Like a Rolling Stone

Early Roman Kings

Girl From the North Country

Love Sick

Thunder on the Mountain

Soon After Midnight

Gotta Serve Somebody

Encore: Blowin’ in the Wind

What’s about with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. those aged between 14-16 with pitch standing tickets must be accompanied by an adult to gain pitch access. Proof of age may be required, so bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be permitted at the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. GoPros, professional cameras and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

This is an outdoor event, so dress accordingly. And remember, the evenings can get cooler. The forecast for Sunday is good: expect sunny and warm conditions, with temperatures ranging from 21 degrees Celsius in the late afternoon as the music gets under way, dropping to 14 degrees by the Dylan is singing the last songs.