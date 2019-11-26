Björk at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

Björk’s immensely acclaimed Cornucopia show, her first theatrical production, pivots around her 2017 album, Utopia. Of course, theatre has rarely been absent from the Icelandic performer’s outlook, but this time around she described it as her “most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators”. Further defining it as a “sci-fi pop concert”, there is (as throughout Utopia) an environmental theme running through the show, including a video message by Greta Thunberg. Advance reports of the state-of-the-art production have been hugely positive, which is understandable – there ain’t no show like a Björk show, after all. – Tony Clayton-Lea

When and where are the gig?

On Thursday evening, at 3Arena in Dublin.

What time should I arrive?

Doors open at 6.30pm. There is no support act. Björk is due on stage at 8pm.

How do I get there – and home again?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €13.85), but better to leave the car at home and use the Luas – get off at the final stop of the red line, the Point. There are usually extra trams on show nights because of the increased demand. The last Luas is scheduled to leave the Point at 12.30am on Friday.

What will Björk play?

Here is her setlist from her concert in London on November 19th:

Ísland, farsælda frón / Vísur vatnsenda-rósu / Sonnets/Unrealities XI / Cosmogony / Smávinir fagrir / Í gleðinni – Sung by the Hamrahlid Choir

Family

The Gate

Utopia

Arisen My Senses

Show Me Forgiveness

Venus as a Boy

Claimstaker

Isobel

Blissing Me

Flute Solo

Body Memory

Hidden Place

Mouth’s Cradle

Features Creatures

Courtship

Pagan Poetry

Losss

Sue Me

Tabula Rasa

Encore: A message by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg; Future Forever; Notget

Are there any tickets left?

There is limited availability on Ticketmaster. Concertgoers are advised buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the security?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be seen as a weapon. Large bags, backpacks and suitcases aren’t allowed into the arena, and there are no cloakroom facilities. With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent/guardian (Over 18)

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena, but you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.

Accessibility

For special needs, please check the venue information page for details of facilities and companion tickets. Should you require further information please call the Special Needs Hotline: 0818903001 (Rep of Ireland); 03333219996 (Northern Ireland & UK); 00353 818 903 001 (International)