Beyonce releases new song from Lion King album

Beyonce has released a new song to tie in with the premiere of Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

She stars in the photorealistic computer-animated remake of the beloved 1994 classic and the song, titled Spirit, appears in the film during a pivotal scene with her character, Nala.

The track will also feature on a multi-artist soundtrack album which has been co-produced by the singer.

Beyonce has described the album, called The Lion King: The Gift, as “sonic cinema”.

“This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film,” she said.

“It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip-hop and Afrobeat.

“I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation.

‘Authenticity’

“It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

In a recent interview with the Fandango film website, Lion King director Jon Favreau said Beyonce’s song was written and performed “in the spirit of the production”.

The song was produced with South African composer Lebo M and soundtrack veteran Hans Zimmer.

“They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there’s already a very established musical personality to the piece. So it was nice of them to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production,” said Favreau.

The album’s tracklist has not yet been revealed but will be released on July 19th.

As well as Beyonce, the film’s cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. – PA