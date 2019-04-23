Beyoncé’s Lemonade finally lands on Spotify and Apple Music

Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning concept album Lemonade has arrived on Spotify and Apple Music, three years to the day after its original release.

First appearing on April 23rd, 2016, Lemonade was a critical and commercial success for the singer, boosted by the singles Formation, Sorry and Hold Up. Until now the only way to listen to it was to buy it or stream it via Tidal, the company she owns with her husband, Jay-Z, and other artists.

Beyoncé released live versions of some of Lemonade’s tracks on Spotify last week as part of her album Homecoming. Recorded across two headlining performances at last year’s Coachella festival, in California, the set is also the basis of Beyoncé’s new Netflix documentary.

Lemonade, which features guest appearances by the Weeknd, James Blake and Kendrick Lamar, was said to reveal Jay-Z’s alleged infidelity, sparking rumours about the identity of the rapper’s mistress with the line: “You better call Becky with the good hair.” Jay-Z appeared to hold his hands up to an affair on his 2017 album 4:44.

Despite the controversy, the couple are still together and appear to be stronger than ever, going on tour together last year for their On the Run II Tour. They also released an album, Everything Is Love, as The Carters, using their married name.