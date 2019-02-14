Bayonne: Drastic Measures review – retains psychedelic-pop sensibility

Album:

Drastic Measures Artist:

Bayonne Label:

City Slang Genre:

Electronic

For his second album as Bayonne, Roger Sellers takes us out on the road. Drastic Measures is, what appears to be, the inner monologue of the Texan electronic musician as he faces the thrills and the isolation that come with being a touring artist.

The songs on Bayonne’s Drastic Measures melt into each other. Punctuated by rhythms, which indicate a difference between the good days and the bad, looping samples build and his voice takes centre stage.

He ponders his relationships with others – including his family – on the title track and his unhealthy relationship with a woman, presumably his ex, on Uncertainly Deranged, but as he wraps those, he gets a sharper sense of who he is.

The samples he uses come in waves and it retains a psychedelic-pop sensibility. While the content could be perceived as downbeat, the pace of Drastic Measures is surprisingly upbeat .

On the closing piano-led track, Bothering, he sums the benefits of setting your inner monologue free: “Why don’t you just sound it out, in the hope that it restores our sanity.”