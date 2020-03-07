Bach in season: This week’s classical music highlights

NCH hosts concerts by Bach Collegium Japan/Masaaki Suzuki and Malcolm Proud

Harpsichordist Malcolm Proud curates three Bach concerts in the NCH’s Chamber Music Series, with the first on Wednesday 11th

Monday 9

BACH COLLEGIUM JAPAN/MASAAKI SUZUKI
National Concert Hall, Dublin

The Bach Collegium Japan, founded by Masaaki Suzuki in 1990, returns to the National Concert Hall for another all-Bach programme. Three cantatas – nos 1 (Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern), 81 (Jesus schläft, was soll ich hoffen?) and 55 (Ich armer Mensch, ich Sündenknecht) – are followed by one of the composer’s lesser-known masses, the Lutheran Mass in F, BWV233. The vocal soloists joining the choir and orchestra of the Collegium are Hana Blazíková (soprano), Damien Guillon (alto), James Gilchrist (tenor) and Christian Immler (bass). 

Wednesday 11

JS BACH SEASON
Kevin Barry Recital Room, National Concert Hall, Dublin

Following Monday’s large Bach programme from the Bach Collegium Japan, the National Concert Hall starts a three-concert Bach strand in its Chamber Music Series, curated by harpsichordist Malcolm Proud. The opening concert is devoted to instrumental works, the three sonatas for viola da gamba and harpsichord (with Nicholas Milne and Proud himself on harpsichord), and the Fifth English Suite for harpsichord. The series continues on Wednesday March 25th (in an offsite concert at Newman University Church on St Stephen’s Green) and Wednesday April 1st. 

Thursday 12

IRISH LANGUAGE ART SONG PROJECT/TIONSCADAL na nAMHRÁN EALAÍNE GAEILGE
Kevin Barry Recital Room, National Concert Hall, Dublin

The third and last of the concerts of the 50 songs commissioned for the Irish Language Art Song Project are shared by two singers – soprano Magali Simard-Galdès and tenor Gavin Ring – with pianist Louise Thomas. The composers are Deirdre Gribbin, Ailís Ní Ríain, Raymond Deane, John Kinsella and Ann Cleare. You can revisit studio recordings and download scores of the songs on the project’s website at cmc.ie/AmhrainEalaineGhaeilge

