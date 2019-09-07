As the NoCrows fly: This week’s best trad gigs

A humdinger Music Network tour is among the traditional highlights this week

Siobhan Long

Tara Breen (fiddle), Laoise Kelly (harp), Josephine Marsh (accordion), and Nell Ní Chróinín (voice) are seen before their Music Network tour.

Wednesday, September 11th

Laoise Kelly, Tara Breen, Josephine Marsh and Nell Ní Chróinín
The Sugar Club, Dublin. Also Thurs, Ennis; Fri, Ballyvourney; Sat, Wexford; Sun, Portlaoise

Opening night of a humdinger Music Network tour, featuring four exceedingly fine musicians on harp, fiddle, accordion and vocals. All have been bold in their musical decision-making, embracing the uncertainty that comes with risk-taking and exploring the lesser-known corners of our tradition. Josephine Marsh will also premiere a new composition, commissioned specifically for this tour.

Friday, September 13th

Mossie Martin and John Blake
The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon

Roscommon fiddle player basks in the glories of the music of North Connaught with the release of his album, The Humours of Derrynacoosan, accompanied by guitarist and pianist John Blake. Martin also teaches music in Leitrim so this concert will be a sort of homecoming too.

Saturday, September 14th

Katerina García
Farmleigh House, Dublin

A gig by the Czech/Spanish singer, who is resident in Dublin and has a particular interest in Sephardic and Balkan music. She has a rich history of singing Irish traditional songs with her previous band, García, as well as with the Traditional Arts Collective. García will be joined by her band, including Robert Harvey, seven-time All-Ireland champion on flute, jazz guitarist Peter Moc and Czech guitarist and bassist Ales Bajgart.

NoCrows
The Four Provinces, Ravensdale Park, Kimmage, Dublin

Celebrating the impending release of their live album, Escape, this charismatic band bring an ineffable joie de vivre to their music, which embraces jazz, roots and world music, though such silos are as far from the reality of their live sets as Boris Johnson is from parliamentary democracy. For anyone in need of a double shot of hip-swivelling happiness, this is definitely the gig to add to your calendar.

