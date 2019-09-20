Ariana Grande at 3Arena, Dublin: Everything you need to know

From teenage television shows to her 2013 debut album, Yours Truly, reaching the top spot on the US Billboard 200, the past 10 years has seen Florida-born Ariana Grande go from square one to being ranked this year as among the highest-paid pop stars and one of the world’s most influential people.

She is also an exceptional pop star – and prolific, too, as five albums in less than six years prove. Concertgoers at Dublin’s 3Arena can plan for a slew of quality pop and a slick stage show. Grande is a particularly talented performer.

When does Ariana Grande play?

Grande will be playing three nights at 3Arena – Sunday, September 22nd, Monday, September 23rd and Wednesday, September 25th.

Who is the support act?

The support act for the European leg of Grande's Sweetener tour is Ella Mai, a singer-songwriter from London.

What time should I arrive?

Doors will open at 6.30pm. No official set timings have been released but you can expect the support act to be getting under way after 7pm. Grande’s main set is expected to last about 90 minutes.

How do I get there – and home again?

Parking is available in the Point Village car park (you can book through Ticketmaster for €13), but better to leave the car at home and use the Luas – get off at the final stop of the red line, the Point. There are usually extra trams on show nights because of the increased demand. The last Luas is scheduled to leave the Point at 11.30pm on Sunday night, and at 12.30am for the Monday and Wednesday night shows.

What songs will she play?

Ariana Grande’s most recent shows have been in Britain, and the tracklist is unlikely to vary much for her appearances in Ireland. This was the tracklist for her Birmingham dates:

Raindrops (An Angel Cried)

God Is a Woman

Bad Idea

Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored

R.E.M

Be Alright

Sweetener

Successful

Side to Side

7 Rings

Love Me Harder

Breathin

Needy

Fake Smile

Make Up

Right There

You’ll Never Know

Break Your Heart Right Back

NASA

Only 1

Everytime

The Light Is Coming

Into You

Dangerous Woman

Break Free

No Tears Left to Cry

Thank U, Next

Are there any tickets left?

No. All three shows have sold out. You could try Ticketmaster for resale tickets.

What’s the security like?

All bags will be searched at the door. Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, large umbrellas, iPads and other tablets, video cameras, professional cameras, audio recorders, GoPros, large posters (A3 or bigger), large flags on poles, belt chains and laser pointers are prohibited, along with anything that could be deemed as a weapon.

Fans are only allowed to bring one bag with them into the arena. There are strict guidelines for the type of bags permitted:

All bags must be 100 per cent clear.

All bags must be made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC.

Bags must not exceed the following dimensions: 30cm x 15cm x 30cm

If you need an item with you for medical reasons, you will need to take it to a designated gate for inspection before being allowed to bring into the arena.

There are also no cloakroom facilities at 3Arena.

With all this in mind, best to pack light and just bring what you need.

Can I take photographs?

No cameras or recording devices will be allowed into the arena. However, you can bring and use your smartphone for photos and videos.