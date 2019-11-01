Andy White: Time is a Buffalo in the Art of War review – Loaded with urgency and insight

Album:

Time is a Buffalo in the Art of War Artist:

Andy White Label:

Floating World Genre:

Singer / Songwriter

Belfast troubadour Andy White has had an extraordinarily prolific career, juggling the roles of songwriter, poet and author. For the 30th anniversary of his debut, Rave on Andy White, he released a box set, Studio Albums 1986-2016, which was closely followed by another studio album, The Guilty & The Innocent.

Now, he unveils the curiously but beautifully titled Time is a Buffalo in the Art of War. Apparently, the title came to White in a dream and could be subtitled: “It’s our world and this is how I see it”.

White has always dealt with the political and the personal, emerging in the mid-80s with Religious Persuasion, a compelling folk-rock putdown of the static sectarian mindsets of his hometown at the height of the Troubles.

On Time is a Buffalo in the Art of War he examines how humanity is hurtling backwards while refining and honing his brand of singular folk. This is an expansive album, featuring an orchestra, brass section, his son Sebastian on drums, and his long-term associate Rod McVey, a muliti-instrumentalist and co-producer of White’s early work.

Now living in Melbourne, White is singing with added urgency and insight in 2019.