All Together Now: Full line-up for festival revealed

37 new acts announced for the festival in Co Waterford over the August bank holiday weekend

Lauryn Hill will perform at summer festival All Together Now. File photograph: Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive/Getty Images

All Together Now festival has revealed its full line-up for the three days over the August bank holiday weekend in Co Waterford.

It was announced late last year that godfather of punk, Iggy Pop, would headline the festival at Curraghmore Estate this year, which will be his first Irish performance in 12 year.

He will be joined by another 37 artists at the festival including Sinéad O’Connor, which will be her only festival performance in Ireland this year.

It will be the first festival performance in Ireland for former Fugee singer and Grammy award winner Lauryn Hill.

British dance duo Groove Armada will have a live set and UK music producer Mura Masa will also perform.

The other latest acts announced include: Charlie Cunningham, Dry Cleaning, Little Dragon, Working Men’s Club, Sinead O’Brien, Rufus Wainwright, Tandem Felix, Shame, Goldfrapp, Cate Le Bon, Oscar Jerome, Floating Points, Sorcha Richardson, Smoothboi Ezra, Georgia, Sing A Long Social, DJ Koze, Mano La Tough, Honey Dijon, Jarvis Cocker presents Jarv Is, King Gizard & the Lizard Wizard, Pillow Queens, Amber Run, Pow Pig, Lankum, the Staves, Anges Obel, DIIV, Far Caspian and Maria Hackman.

The organisers said they’ve been “working hard” on their traffic management plan to avoid the problems of last year. The large traffic jams last year meant it took some festival-goers took nine hours to reach the site.

Tickets are onsale now. A weekend pass costs €220.

