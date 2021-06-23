All Together Now festival postponed for second year in a row

The All Together Now festival in Co Waterford has been postponed for the second year in a row by its organisers due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

A statement posted on the festival website on Wednesday afternoon said: “We regret to announce today that this year’s All Together Now festival will not be able to take place.”

The statement went on to say that after exhausting “all possibilities” to enable the festival to happen this summer, “it has become clear that despite recent signs of hope from the authorities, the current health restrictions make it impossible to make plans for the event to take place this August”.

The festival was scheduled to take place this August Bank Holiday weekend but has been moved to July 29th-31st, 2022. Entertainers including Iggy Pop, Sinéad O’Connor and Underworld had been due to perform at the festival.

Ticket-holders can keep their current tickets in order to attend the festival next summer or may opt to seek refunds via Ticketmaster.

“We can hardly imagine how emotional it will be to reopen the gates to the festival next summer and meet again after such a sad and long absence,” festival organisers said in the statement on Wednesday.

“We all need and deserve a festival to look forward to and we are dedicated to making All Together Now 2022 a special celebration.”