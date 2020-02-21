Alanis Morissette announces concert at Dublin’s 3Arena

Alanis Morissette has announced she will play Dublin’s 3Arena in October as part of a European tour, with tickets on sale next week.

The seven-time Grammy winner will kick off the arena tour on September 23rd in Copenhagen, with the Dublin gig taking place on October 1st.

The tour marks 25 years since Morissette launched her platinum-selling album, Jagged Little Pill, and coincides with the release on May 1st of her new album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road. Her latest single, Reasons I Drink, was released in December 2019.

The Canadian singer last played in Ireland in July 2018, with appearances at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin and the Marquee in Cork.

Supporting Morissette on tour will be American singer-songwriter Liz Phair.

Tickets for the Dublin date will be released on February 28th at 9am on Ticketmaster, with prices starting at €67. Pre-sale tickets will be available on February 27th.

Alanis Morissette European Tour 2020

September 23rd: Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

September 28th: London, UK – The O2

September 29th: Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

October 1st: Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

October 4th: Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

October 6th: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

October 8th: Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

October 10th: Warsaw, Poland – Expo Hall

October 12th: Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

October 15th: Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

October 17th: Barcelona, Spain – Palau San Jordi

October 19th: Madrid, Spain – WiZink Arena

October 22nd: Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena