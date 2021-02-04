A star is born? Toddler to release debut album recorded in the womb

Luca Yupanqui’s parents used ‘biosonic Midi technology’ to record baby’s in-utero sound

Ben Beaumont-Thomas

Sounds of the Unborn: Luca Yupanqui with her parents, Iván Diaz Mathé and Elizabeth Hart

An American toddler, Luca Yupanqui, is gearing up to release her debut album, the world’s first LP made from sounds inside the womb.

Her parents are Elizabeth Hart, a member of the psych-rock band Psychic Ills, and Iván Diaz Mathé, a musician who has worked with Lee “Scratch” Perry and others.

In five hour-long “joint meditation” sessions, they recorded Yupanqui in utero via electrodes on Hart’s abdomen, using “biosonic Midi technology” to turn the the vibrations they picked up into notes that were then to synthesisers.

The recordings were then edited down, with Hart and Diaz Mathé “trying to intervene as little as possible, allowing Luca’s message to exist in its raw form”. The album, Sounds of the Unborn, will be released on April 2nd.

Already exhibiting the kind of confidence required by rock stars, Yupanqui is apparently a fan of her own work. Her awareness of what was happening was astounding, according to the Sacred Bones record label. “She would open her eyes wide and stare at her parents, seemingly recognising her own sounds from the womb, knowing that they were revisiting those rituals that made them come together as one.” – Guardian

