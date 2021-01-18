2FM announces the 10 Irish acts it will champion in 2021

Rising initiative will see artists promoted extensively on air and given a €1,000 bursary

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Monjola is one of the 10 acts chosen for this year’s Rising programme

Monjola is one of the 10 acts chosen for this year’s Rising programme

 

2FM has announced the 10 Irish acts it will promote and champion extensively throughout the year as part of its Rising inititative.

The programme will see the RTÉ station broadcast exclusive new music and interviews with the chosen acts which include: For Those I love; Shiv; The Clockworks; Shane Codd; Lea Heart; Monjola; Robert Grace; Bobbi Arlo; Gemma Dunleavy; and Plantain Papi.

Each artist will also receive a €1,000 bursary from the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO).

In previous years, names on the Rising list have included Fontaines D.C. Wyvern Lingo, Lyra, and Dermot Kennedy.

The announcement, which was made on The Tracy Clifford Show, kickstarted Rising Week which runs from January 18th to 24th.

Director of music at 2FM Adam Fogarty, said this year’s chosen artists are “a fantastic example of how strong and diverse Irish music is right now. In a time when musicians and artists need all the support they can get, we hope 2FM Rising can be a benefit to these artists on their respective journeys to bigger things”.

IMRO chief executive Victor Finn said it is currently “an incredibly challenging time for the music and wider artistic community and the 2FM Rising initiative will provide an invaluable promotional and support platform for all of the participating acts throughout 2021”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.