2FM announces the 10 Irish acts it will champion in 2021

2FM has announced the 10 Irish acts it will promote and champion extensively throughout the year as part of its Rising inititative.

The programme will see the RTÉ station broadcast exclusive new music and interviews with the chosen acts which include: For Those I love; Shiv; The Clockworks; Shane Codd; Lea Heart; Monjola; Robert Grace; Bobbi Arlo; Gemma Dunleavy; and Plantain Papi.

Each artist will also receive a €1,000 bursary from the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO).

In previous years, names on the Rising list have included Fontaines D.C. Wyvern Lingo, Lyra, and Dermot Kennedy.

The announcement, which was made on The Tracy Clifford Show, kickstarted Rising Week which runs from January 18th to 24th.

Director of music at 2FM Adam Fogarty, said this year’s chosen artists are “a fantastic example of how strong and diverse Irish music is right now. In a time when musicians and artists need all the support they can get, we hope 2FM Rising can be a benefit to these artists on their respective journeys to bigger things”.

IMRO chief executive Victor Finn said it is currently “an incredibly challenging time for the music and wider artistic community and the 2FM Rising initiative will provide an invaluable promotional and support platform for all of the participating acts throughout 2021”.