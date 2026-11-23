Forbidden Fruit is set to take place at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, on Saturday, June 5th, and Sunday, June 6th, 2027. Photograph: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo Agency

The first acts for Forbidden Fruit 2027 have been announced, with headliners including Scottish DJ Barry Can’t Swim and American singer-songwriter Tinashe.

Australian electropop band Confidence Man and Welsh electronic music duo Overmono are also set to headline the festival’s 15th edition at Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

Forbidden Fruit is set to take place on Saturday, June 5th, and Sunday, June 6th, 2027. General tickets go on sale this Friday, November 27th, at 9am. A limited number of presale tickets will be released on Thursday, November 26th, at 9am.

Among the Irish artists to appear at the festival will be Dublin rapper Khakikid (aka Abdu Huss), who blends alternative rap with hip-hop, jazz, rock, house and North African influences from his Libyan heritage.

DJs are heavily represented in the line-up, which includes Saidah, KI/KI, Nimino, Pegassi, Effy, anonymous French DJ Swimming Paul and Japan’s Takuya Nakamura, known for his trumpet playing. English electronic music duo Groove Armada will also play a set.

A number of acts will be making their Irish debuts, including Jeshi and producer Oscar Farrell, who are scheduled to perform a Jeshi b2b Oscar Farrell set at the festival, and London-based multi-instrumentalist producer and artist Bridge.

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming months.