Taylor Swift announces new single following online speculation

Taylor Swift has announced the release of a new single, Patient Zero.

The 36-year-old singer was at the heart of a number of online theories on Tuesday after she changed her Instagram bio, replacing the letter o with zeros and launched a countdown on her website for 7pm on Tuesday.

As the clock struck seven, Swift revealed the new track will be available on Friday, September 25th, and shared the cover art, which featured the singer leaning against a wall wearing a black high-neck, sleeveless top.

Fans will also be able to pre-order the track on her website over the next 24 hours.

In a post shared on Instagram, she said: “I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25 (!!!!!!!!!!!!) and it’s available to pre-order now on my website for 24 hours.”

The new single comes months after she released I Knew It, I Knew You in June as part of the Toy Story 5 soundtrack and was nominated for the song of the summer category at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

In total, Swift received 11 nominations, including for best album with The Life Of A Showgirl and artist of the year.

Swift will also receive the inaugural artist director honours at the award ceremony on Sunday in recognition of her work behind the camera and for advancing “the art of visual storytelling”.

She made her solo directorial debut in 2020 with the video for her single The Man, which won her best direction at the MTV VMAs that year.

The following year, she made her filmmaking debut with All Too Well: The Short Film, which won VMAs for video of the year, best long-form video and best direction.

She has also directed videos for her songs Cardigan, Willow, Anti-Hero, Bejeweled, Lavender Haze, Karma, I Can See You, Fortnight, The Fate Of Ophelia and Opalite.

Her videos are known for containing easter eggs and clues teasing upcoming music or projects.

At the VMAs, Swift has also been nominated for video of the year, best pop, best art direction, best cinematography, best editing, best choreography, best visual effects and best direction for Opalite. – PA