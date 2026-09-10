Harry Styles announces two gigs in Croke Park next summer

Harry Styles performing in Madison Square Garden, New York, during his Together Together tour. Photograph: The New York Times

Harry Styles has announced that he is bringing the final leg of his Together Together tour to Dublin next year, hinting that he will be taking a step away from the limelight afterwards.

The singer is set to play Croke Park on August 18th and 20th 2027, following tour dates in the US, Canada, Berlin, Paris, Madrid, Rome before finishing up in London.

It comes after Styles played a record 12 nights in Wembley Stadium during this summer’s UK heatwave, with support from Shania Twain.

Originally billed as a limited run in select cities, the Together Together tour started in Amsterdam in May of this year.

Following the shows in London, Styles played in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Mexico City and is currently in New York for shows in Madison Square Garden. He travels to Melbourne and Sydney in November and December.

On Wednesday, fans received a cryptic email from the singer about new dates and the suggestion of a step away from the public afterwards.

“When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined,” the email to fans said.

“I love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night. That’s why I wanted you to be the first to know we will be adding 2027 dates, which honestly, at first I found daunting.

“Being an artist is the only life I’ve ever known really, I have been doing this since I was 16 years old, and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments with you. Tomorrow’s announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together. After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out.”

The 2027 shows will be the singer’s first in Ireland since his Love on Tour show came to Slane Castle in 2023.

Following the lunchtime announcement, the singer’s team posted on Instagram that they wanted the tour to be “as transparent as possible on ticket pricing”.

As a result, dynamic and platinum pricing would not be used for tickets. Including venue fees and tax, the prices would range from €128.15 for general admission rear to €299.90 for the pit. Reserved tickets range from €87.90 to €243.15.

Presale tickets for the Croke Park gigs will be available on Ticketmaster from Monday, September 14th, at 9am. Tickets will go on general release later that day at 4pm.