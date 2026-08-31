Fontaines DC to play two nights at Slane Castle in June 2027

Damien Dempsey, Hayley Williams and Madra Salach will be among the special guests when Fontaines DC headline at Slane Castle on Saturday and Sunday, June 26th-27th, 2027.

Closing out this year’s Electric Picnic – where they headlined for the first time – the band teased the gig at the end of their set, with the words “Slane Castle” appearing on the big screen along with a QR code for fans to register for details.

Ticket pre-sale starts 10am on Tuesday, September 1st. General ticket sale begins at 10am on Thursday, September 3rd.

The news follows the announcement of the band’s fifth studio album, Dopamine Chamber, which will be released on October 16th.

The band will be the third Irish act to headline at the Co Meath venue, after Thin Lizzy in 1981 and U2 in 2001. Previous headliners include The Rolling Stones, Oasis, David Bowie, Madonna and Bruce Springsteen.

Tickets are priced from €89.25. Bookings are subject to 12.5 per cent service charge per ticket (maximum €10.50).

Details of coach transport services will be announced shortly.