Electric Picnic 2026: Friday stage times for all the top areas, weather forecast and more

Heading to Electric Picnic this weekend? Whether you’re on your way to Stradbally or already pitched up, here are Friday’s acts, stage times and the expected weather.

What’s the weather forecast?

It’s due to stay dry and bright until about 8pm, with temperatures of up to 21 degrees. That will cool to about 15 degrees by the end of the evening. No more rain is forecast for Stradbally on Friday, but it’s likely between about 4am and 1pm on Saturday, especially midmorning.

FRIDAY STAGE TIMES

Electric Picnic 2026: Lewis Capaldi plays the Main Stage at 10.45pm. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

Main Stage presented by 3

10.45pm-midnight Lewis Capaldi

9-10pm Sombr

7.30-8.30pm Zara Larsson

6-7pm Jade

Electric Arena

10.45pm-midnight Ben Hemsley

9.15-10.15pm Wolf Alice

7.45-8.45pm Wunderhorse

6.30-7.15pm Gurriers

[ Electric Picnic 2026: 19 acts you don’t want to miss at this year’s festivalOpens in new window ]

Rankins Wood

11pm-midnight Loyle Carner

9.30-10.30pm Jpegmafia

7.45-8.45pm Men I Trust

6.30-7.15pm Darren Kiely

Red Bull × Terminus

9-10.30pm X Club

7.30-9pm Dart

6.30-7.30pm Faster Horses

Comedy Stage

9.35-10.10pm Deirdre O’Kane

9.20-9.35pm Steve Spade

8.55-9.20pm Diona Doherty

8.35-8.50pm Darren Gaffney

8.20-8.35pm Louisa Ní Éideáin

7.50-8.15pm Martin Angolo

7.35-7.50pm Taran O’Sullivan

7.20-7.35pm Ian Burke

6.50-7.15pm Fred Cooke

6.35-6.50pm Ailish McCarthy

6.15-6.35pm Eric Lawlor

6-6.15pm MC Damian Clark

For all the latest festival news, reviews and more, download The Irish Times app