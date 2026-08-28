Music

CMAT cancels Paris gig in advance of Electric Picnic headliner

Artist due to perform on Main Stage at Co Laois venue on Saturday from 9pm to 10.15pm

CMAT: 'I have gastroenteritis.' Photograph: Ian West/PA
CMAT: 'I have gastroenteritis.' Photograph: Ian West/PA
Katie Mellett
Fri Aug 28 2026 - 18:411 MIN READ

CMAT, who is to perform at Electric Picnic on Saturday, has had to cancel her show in France due to illness on Friday.

She was due on stage at Rock en Seine festival, near Paris, on Friday alongside artists such as Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Wet Leg and Biffy Clyro.

In an Instagram post, the Co Meath singer said: “I am very sorry to say we are no longer able to play our show at Rock en Seine today.

“I have gastroenteritis and was due to travel yesterday but was not able and I have not yet fully recovered to travel today.”

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She also added: “Alongside this, last night’s flight into Paris carrying most of the band, crew and our gear was cancelled due to a thunderstorm. So, unfortunately, due to this double dose, it’s not possible to play today. I am really sorry for anyone who was coming to see us.”

Revellers arrive at a wet Electric Picnic 2026 Video: Enda O'Dowd

CMAT is due to perform on the Main Stage at Electric Picnic on Saturday from 9pm to 10.15pm.

Also taking to the Main Stage on Saturday are Role Model, City Stages ft Tinie Tempah, The Mary Wallopers and Gorillaz.

Artists such as Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larsson, Fontaines DC, Amble, The Saw Doctors and Van Morrison will play across the three-day festival taking place at Stradbally Hall in Co Laois.

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist
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