Electric Picnic 2026 weather forecast – what to expect and how to survive it

The weather at this year's Electric Picnic is expected to be wet. Photograph: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Conditions for this weekend’s Electric Picnic are set to be wet according to Met Éireann, with rain forecast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Holly O’Neill said the 80,000 picnickers will have “quite an unsettled weekend in store” weather-wise.

“Even from today, rain is going to be moving in from the southeast, bringing heavy, persistent rain across Leinster,” she said, flagging possible isolated thunderstorms.

O’Neill also noted there is a status yellow rain warning that is in operation until 3am on Friday morning for Cork, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, which could create poor driving conditions.

“I know Laois isn’t included in that, but potential impacts from that warning are going to include difficult travelling conditions, disruption to outdoor events, and localised flooding as well,” she said.

“Since we’ve had such a long spell of dry weather over the last number of weeks, the soil at the moment is very dry, and then when we get a sudden downpour of rain, the soil is basically unable to absorb it, and instead the water just runs off or pools. So it’s likely that we may see some flooding occurring in fields and things like that as well, which is not ideal for looking to go camping for the weekend. So as far as EP goes, I would say bring your wellies and rain gear.”

Breaking down the festival day by day, O’Neill said Friday will be bright and sunny overall, adding that “you might get one or two heavy showers on Friday evening, but other than that, it should remain mostly dry”.

Saturday is another matter.

“So it is quite a wet day in store to start off Saturday morning, but then from the early afternoon onwards, there’s a little bit of uncertainty with how that rain clears. But as it stands right now, it’s looking that rain should clear to the east from lunchtime.”

Sunday is the worst day weather-wise as showers will move in from the west and according to O’Neill the rain “is basically going to persist for the whole day on Sunday”.

“It will be rather wet, and that will basically persist until the early hours of Monday morning. That eventually does clear, and then Monday is scattered showers with a few sunny spots.”

Clodagh Henderson at Electric Picnic

One camper who is prepared for every scenario is Kilkenny native Clodagh Henderson, who has been to five Electric Picnic festivals previously.

Over the years she has perfected her festival set up regardless of the weather.

“Scrap the yoga mat, get an inflatable mattress, because if it’s raining, and you have only a yoga mat, you’re going to get so damp,” said the digital marketing executive.

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The second piece of advice she had was also equipment related.

“Get a tent that is actually good. We have a Swiss Army tent now and it has a fly sheet over it, it keeps off the rain. So you’re completely dry inside.”

Another tip is to “bring more socks than you think because you do get filthy, and you don’t want to run out of socks. Your feet will be killing you, so lots of socks.”

Henderson also tells campers to “bring an old towel” to stay clean.

“Then if it is a bit mucky, you can just drag your feet on it. You’re not dragging all the dirt and the grass into your tent, and you can just take your shoes off and leave them on the towel.”

Lastly, she advises people to take their pictures of their stylish outfits and then head back to the tent and change.

“I like to bring stuff I can change into at night time, whether that’s pyjamas you can tuck into your boots or tracksuit bottoms, bring something to change into out of your going out Electric Picnic stuff. Once the pictures are done, I just change.”

The promise of bad weather has not deterred Henderson.

“Obviously you don’t want it to be torrential rain and a complete washout, but a bit of rain is not the end of the world, and you kind of just got to keep rolling. We’ll be ready anyway to have lots of fun.”

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