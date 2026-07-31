Markéta Irglová shares condolences with Glen Hansard’s family: ‘May his light shine on throughout your days’

Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard performing during the 2025 Newport Folk Festival last year. Photograph: Douglas Mason/Getty Images

Markéta Irglová, Glen Hansard’s musical collaborator who he co-wrote the Oscar-winning song Falling Slowly with, has expressed her condolences following his death.

The Czech musician wrote the track with Hansard for the 2007 movie Once, which they both starred in, and was also part of a folk duo The Swell Season with Hansard, releasing three albums together.

Hansard and Irglová first met in her hometown at a gig when she was 13 and he was 31.

During the promotional tour for Once, they began a relationship which then ended two years later.

“My deepest condolences to Glen’s family, his brothers and his beautiful wife and son, you are all in my thoughts and prayers,” Irglová said on Instagram.

“I am so sorry for your tragic loss, my heart goes out to you.

“May his love always surround you, his spirit guide and protect you, and may his light shine on throughout your days.”

Hansard, the frontman of The Frames who also featured in the celebrated film The Commitments – died in a motorbike crash on Wednesday, hours after taking part in a trad session at a local pub.

Former US president Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen, US actor Rachel Zegler, Hamilton-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and pop star Billie Eilish are among the high-profile names who have paid tribute to Hansard after his death.

[ Glen Hansard was Ireland’s band leader, something Bono or Geldof couldn’t beOpens in new window ]

Irish musicians Bono, Bob Geldof, Cait O’Riordan, Andrea Corr, and Hozier also paid tribute; a memorial busk was held in Dublin on Thursday for him by fellow buskers.

As well as his musical career, Hansard has been praised for his activist work, particularly his support for the homeless.

He began an annual Christmas Eve charity busk outside the Gaiety Theatre 16 years ago, drawing members of the public to see famous Irish musicians perform in aid of the homeless in the city.

Hansard also took part in protests against Ireland’s housing crisis, a march to mark three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the anti-austerity water charge protests in 2014.

He is survived by his wife, the Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, and their three-year-old son Christy. – PA