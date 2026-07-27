All Together Now festival 2026: Stage times, ticket information, how to get there and more

All Together Now is back for its seventh year and the festival schedule is jam-packed. From internationally recognised acts as well as emerging and established Irish artists alike, to activities such as cocktail-tasting to herbal workshops, there’s something for everyone.

With lots to be discovered and an estimated 35,000 festivalgoers set to attend, here’s everything you need to know for heading to All Together Now (ATN) 2026.

When and where is it on?

ATN is on from Friday, July 31st, to Sunday, August 2nd, at the Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford. Early entry is opens from on Thursday, July 30th.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are officially sold out. The organisers have strongly advised people to be cautious and avoid counterfeit or unofficial tickets being sold online.

Who is performing and when?

Festival headliners this year include Pulp, Kneecap, Disclosure, Underworld, Christy Moore and The Mary Wallopers.

Attendees will be spoilt for choice when it comes to Irish artists, with the line-up including Cobh folk singer-songwriter Rua Rí, Dublin psychedelic band Sell Everything, Cork indie band Cardinals, alt-pop group Soda Blonde, KhakiKid, and SexyTadhg, just to name a few.

Check out the line-up below or see the festival’s app for more details.

Thursday, July 30th

Annie Macmanus, AKA Annie Mac, will be feature on Thursday for early birds at Curraghmore. Photograph: Lauren Fleishman/The New York Times

The Temporary Bandstand

Last Apollo – 6.15pm-7pm

Zaska – 7.30pm-8.30pm

Getdown Edits – 9pm-10.30pm

Annie Mac – 10.30pm-12.30am

The Circle

Mercorn – 8pm-9.30pm

Bull Horris – 9.30pm-11pm

Lúnasa – 11pm-12.30am

Friday, July 31st

Jarvis Cocker, lead singer of Pulp, who will close the show at the main stage on Friday. Photograph: Romeo Boetzle/Getty Images

Main Stage

Trinity Orchestra – 5pm-6pm

Sexy Tadhg -6.45pm-7.45pm

Gurriers – 8.45pm-9.45pm

Pulp – 10.45pm-12.15am

Something Kind of Wonderful

MOIO – 4.15pm-5.15pm

Rose Betts – 6pm-7pm

Dry Cleaning – 7.45pm-8.45pm

For Those I Love – 9.30pm-10.45pm

Floating Points – 12.15am-1.30am

Road to Nowhere

For Nina – 2pm-3pm

PVA – 3.45pm-4.45pm

Jacob Alon – 5.15pm-6.15pm

Cardinals – 6.45pm-7.45pm

Friendly Fires – 8.30pm-9.30pm

Brógeal – 10pm-11pm

O’Flynn – 12.15am-2am

Swimming Paul – 2am-3.30am

Flourish

Kapayja – 2.15pm-3pm

Hank – 3.30pm-4.15pm

My First Time – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Little Grandad – 6pm-7pm

The New Eves – 7.45pm-8.30pm

Black Nylon – 9.45pm-10.45pm

The Temporary Bandstand

Mount Pyrus – 2pm-3pm

Calum Agnew – 3.30pm-4.30pm

Denver Cuss – 5pm-6pm

Prymary Colours – 6.30pm-7.30pm

Kelly Anne Byrne ‘Prince’ Tribute – 8.30pm-10.30pm

Surka – 10.30pm-midnight

Sam Alfred – midnight-1.30am

Kerri Chandler – 1.30am-3.30am

The Circle

Óir – 4.30pm-6.30pm

Ahmed, With Love, & Friends - 6.–5pm-7.45pm

Pôt-Pot – 8.15pm-9pm

Mike – 9.30pm-10.30pm

Rory Sweeney -11pm-12.30am

Jamz Supernova – 12.30am-2am

Arcadia

Fio Fa – 10.30pm-midnight

Job Jobse – midnight-2am

Surusinghe – 2am-3.30am

Saturday, August 1st

Kneecap are set to headline the festival on Saturday. Photograph: David Parry/PA Wire

Main Stage

Sing Along Social – 3pm-4pm

Hot 8 Brass Band – 5.30pm-6.30pm

Ezra Collective – 7.15pm-8.30pm

The Mary Wallopers – 9.15pm-10.45pm

Kneecap – 11.30pm-1am

Something Kind of Wonderful

Muireann Bradley – 1.30pm-2.30pm

Christy Moore – 3.30pm-4.30pm

David Keenan – 5.15pm-6.15pm

Sprints – 6.45pm-7.45pm

Kae Tempest – 8.30pm-9.45pm

Maribou State – 10.15pm-11.30pm

The Avalanches – 1am-3am

Road To Nowhere

David Kitt – 2pm-3pm

KhakiKid – 3.30pm-4.30pm

W.I.T.C.H. – 5pm-6pm

Greentea Peng – 6.30pm-7.30pm

Gilla Band – 10pm-11.15pm

Say She She – Midnight-1.15am

Jyoty – 1.30am-3.30am

Flourish

Sheriff – 1pm-1.45pm

The Itch – 2pm-3pm

Sassy 009 – 3.30pm-4.15pm

The Orchestra (For Now) – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Sophia Stel – 6pm-7pm

Byrnes Night – 8.15pm-9.30pm

Takuya Nakamura – 10.15pm-11.15pm

The Temporary Bandstand

Messages of Peace – 12.30pm-1.30pm

Æ Mak – 2pm-3pm

Softdrink Millionaire – 3.15pm-4.15pm

Maykay – 4.30pm-5.30pm

Glasshouse Presents: Bjork – 6pm-7.30pm

Nialler9 – 8pm-9.30pm

David Jackson – 10.30pm-midnight

Derv – midnight-1.30am

Mall Grab – 1.30am-3.30am

The Circle

Mabfield Live Podcast with Maruja – 1.30pm-2.30pm

Emporium DJs – 3pm-4pm

Negro Impacto – 4.15pm-5pm

Cushla – 5.15pm-6pm

One Leg One Eye – 6.30pm-7.15pm

Maruja – 7.45pm-8.45pm

Pebbledash – 9pm-9.45pm

Cromby – 11.30pm-12.30am

OR:LA – 12.30am-2am

Arcadia

Dufi – 10.30pm-1am

Joy Orbison – 1am-2.30m

Call Super – 2.30m-4am

Sunday, August 2nd

Rebecca Lucy Taylor of Self Esteem will be one of several acts on the main stage on Sunday. Photograph: Katja Ogrin/Wire Image

Main Stage

Soda Blonde – 4pm-5.15pm

Damien Dempsey – 6pm-7.15pm

Self Esteem – 8.15pm-9.15pm

Underworld – 10pm-11.15pm

Disclosure (DJ) – midnight-1.30am

Something Kind of Wonderful

Talks in the Tent: John Cooper Clarke – 2pm-3pm

Barrington Levy – 4pm-5.15pm

Kate Nash – 5.30pm-6.30pm

BIIRD – 7.15pm-8.30pm

Chet Faker – 9.15pm-10.30pm

Mogwai – 11.15pm-12.30am

King Kong Company – 1.30am-3am

Road To Nowhere

Joshua Idehen – 3pm-4pm

Getdown Services – 4.30pm-5.30pm

Moonchild Sanelly – 6pm-7pm

Kean Kavanagh – 7.30pm-8.45pm

Anna Von Hausswolff – 9.15pm-10.30pm

Weval – 11.30pm-1am

The Dare (DJ set) – 1.30am-3am

Flourish

Pippa Molony – 1pm-1.45pm

Gently Tender – 2pm-3pm

Alabaster Deplume – 3.30pm-4.15pm

Ledbyher – 4.45pm-5.30pm

RIP Magic – 6pm-7pm

RÓIS – 7.30pm-8.30pm

Sell Everything – 9pm-10pm

The Temporary Bandstand

Brunch on the Bandstand – 12.30pm-1.30pm

Avenue 68 – 2pm-3pm

Burt Bacharach by Paddy Hanna – 3.30pm-4.30pm

Grooveline – 5pm-6.15pm

Playback Presents: Stop Making Sense – 7pm-8pm

Marcus O’Laoire – 8.30pm-10.30pm

Bing NZ – 10.30pm-midnight

Hot Chip (DJ Set)

The Circle

Mabfield Live Podcast – 2pm-3pm

Flynn Johnson – 3.45pm-4.30pm

Delivery Service – 4.45pm-5.30pm

Monjola – 5.45pm-6.30pm

Soak – 7pm-7.45pm

Freak Slug – 8pm-8.45pm

Ms Dynamite – 9.20pm-10pm

Mango – 10.30pm-11.30pm

ANZ B2B Jio – midnight-2am

Arcadia

Efa O’Neill – 10.30pm-midnight

Altern-8 – midnight-2am

Eats Everything – 2am-4am

What else is there to see and do?

From comedy sets to craft workshops, there's a lot more than music to catch at All Together Now. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Like most music festivals, ATN’s website has a section advertising the various “experiences” on offer. As well as music scheduled each day festivalgoers will have access to live conversations, spoken word performances, comedy, storytelling, yoga, saunas, hot tubs, craft workshops, sensory play areas for kids, football competitions, music bingo and more.

For those looking for something a bit gentler amid the hubbub of the festival, the Lawns of Tranquillity offer an opportunity to “slow down and reconnect with yourself”, with everything from breathwork and sound baths to herbal workshops available.

What time should I arrive?

General camping tickets are valid for early entry on Thursday, July 30th, from 12.30pm with last entry that day at 10pm.

From Friday to Sunday the venue is open from 9am each day with last entry at 10pm.

How do I get there?

As with many festivals held in remote locations, it takes some planning to get there.

By bike:

A bike rack will be located next to car park four, just follow the directions of staff once you enter the site.

E-scooter and e-bike racks are available, but there is no charging permitted.

By bus:

Expressway will be running direct non-stop services from Dublin city centre (Custom House Quay) and Cork city bus station (Parnell Place) which will operate on Thursday, July 30th, and Friday, July 31st, with return journeys on Monday, August 3rd. For more information check out their website here.

There will be a regular service from Waterford Bus Station to Curraghmore House each day from Friday with return journeys on Monday. The organisers have advised that they believe this to be the best option for festival goers.

All private buses will be directed to gate four regardless of their route origin and no private hire coaches are permitted to stay on site.

By car:

First and foremost, organisers have advised not to follow directions on a sat nav or Google Maps as it will not get you all the way to the festival site. Instead follow festival signs as soon as you see them.

Other key points to remember if travelling by car:

Do not travel to the festival via Carrick-on-Suir; presumably the town would become a traffic choke point if thousands of cars piled through in short succession.

Organisers have advised that the quietest time to arrive will be between 9am-1pm.

Parking will be available from 12.30pm on Thursday, July 30th, and from 9am on Friday, July 31st.

Drop-off or pickup on the event site by taxi is prohibited on Friday and Monday.

Ticket holders arriving to the festival on Friday by taxi or getting dropped off by private vehicles will be directed to the designated drop-off zone in Highfield Business Park, Portlaw; accessed from the N25 Kilmeaden interchange. Ticket holders will then need to get the free shuttle bus to the festival (operating Friday 9am-9.30pm and returning Monday 8am-1pm).

To avoid traffic, organisers advise that the best drop-off point is at the Waterford city bus terminus where Bus Éireann shuttles will operate a regular service to the festival site.

If you are leaving the festival site each night and being picked up by taxi/private car you should tell your driver to go to gate four. Once in gate four, the festival’s team will direct them to the drop-off/pick-pickup.

If you need to avail of access parking you must email access@alltogethernow.ie and receive confirmation from the access team.

Regular Traffic updates will be available on local radio stations WLR 95.1FM and Beat 102FM as well as the festival’s app and X feed.

By train:

Waterford Plunkett Station is less than five minutes walking distance from the Bus Éireann terminus, which will be running a regular shuttle to the festival.

Waterford Plunkett Station has direct trains to Limerick, Kildare and Dublin. You can get to Waterford Plunkett from Galway, Cork and Belfast with one change.

What if I’m camping?

Camping during day one of All Together Now 2025. Photograph: Dan Dennison

When it comes to camping at ATN, there’s no shortage of boutique options for those looking for more than a standard tent among the chaotic masses. Fancy paying more for accommodation? There are Podpads, Yippee tents and Silk Road tents, all at varying levels of modest luxury, and you can find out more here.

Toilets are dotted around the festival grounds and showers will be located in the campsites and available for use at specific times throughout the weekend. Campfires and disposable barbecues are not permitted on site, and campers have been asked not to smoke in their tents for safety reasons.

What’s security like?

You must be aged 21 or over to gain access to ATN, with the exception of children aged 12 or below, who must be accompanied by a paying adult. There is a maximum limit of two children aged 12 and under per adult. People aged between 13-20 will not be allowed entry.

Organisers have suggested if you don’t need an item, don’t bring it. It’s a cashless festival so no need to bring any cash.

Stringent searches will be conducted upon entry to the grounds. Items not allowed include: fireworks, illicit drugs, glass, animals (except guide dogs), weapons, petrol generators, barbecues, gazebos, flag poles, garden furniture, laser pens, professional photographic equipment, selfie sticks, drones, umbrellas, megaphones and air horns, high-vis clothing, bicycles and sound systems.

Each person with a weekend camping ticket can bring alcohol at their first time of entry. They can bring either: 24 cans or one litre of spirits or 1.5 litres of wine for personal consumption. No glass bottles are allowed. Pre-packaged and cooked food is allowed to be brought to the campsite but cooking is not permitted. There will be food stalls and a supermarket at the festival.

Attendees have been asked to report any crimes to on-site gardaí as soon as possible and anybody participating in antisocial behaviour will be liable for eviction from the festival without re-entry. The Garda station at Portlaw can be contacted on 051 387 105.

What should I pack?

The festival organisers have shared a list of essentials that they suggest people bring:

Photo ID and tickets

Reusable water bottle

Tent, sleeping bag, toiletries, loo roll

Card for cashless payments

Layers, rain gear, sunscreen and wellies – prepare for all weather

Anything else?

There will be phone charging facilities on site, but no harm ensuring your phone is fully charged when you’re leaving the house. The festival bars are cashless and accept card and contactless payments – that means if your phone is your card, best make sure it’s charged. At music festivals, power banks are your friends.

For all things ATN, you can download the festival app and keep up to date with things across the weekend.

How is the weather looking?

While festivalgoers won’t quite enjoy the sunny spells of recent weeks, Met Éireann has forecast a warm Thursday with daytime temperatures of about 19 degrees, dropping to 13 degrees at night. Gentle winds ought not to prove too much of an obstacle for those erecting tents across the campgrounds on the first day.

Friday is set to be cloudy for most of the day, with a little sun in the morning. No rain is forecast, however, and attendees can still expect moderate temperatures of about 18 degrees.

It will be marginally hotter on Saturday with temperatures set to peak at 21 degrees, yet it’s set to remain cloudy for the duration of the day at Curraghmore Estate. Although it is still forecast to be dry on Saturday, winds will pick up a small bit throughout the day.

A soggy end to the festival after a mostly dry weekend is forecast for Sunday, with heavy showers set to arrive in the evening. Accompanied by strong gusts, packing up a tent may prove to be a job for a couple of sets of hands.