Kneecap to headline charity gig in Belfast as part of Féile an Phobail

Organisers say the Kneecap gig will raise a six-figure sum, with west Belfast organisation Glór na Móna the largest recipient. Photograph: David Parry/PA

Hip-hop group Kneecap are to headline a charity gig at Falls Park in Belfast in August.

The trio have been announced as part of the line-up for community arts festival Féile an Phobail.

The Uppa Falls gig will take place on Thursday, August 6th, and organisers say all profits will go to two Irish language projects in west Belfast and Derry.

Other artists featured on the bill include Bob Vylan, Miss Kaninna and Liambo Slice.

Punk duo Bob Vylan said on social media last week they are taking legal action against the BBC following controversy around their performance at Glastonbury last June, during which one member led chants of “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)”.

That performance came directly before one by Kneecap, who were also investigated by police for comments made on stage.

Avon and Somerset Police later said they would take “no further action” against either group as there was “insufficient evidence” for a “realistic prospect of conviction”.

Tickets for the Uppa Falls concert will go on sale on July 13th at 10am on Ticketmaster.

Féile an Phobail was established in 1988, and this year 700 events are scheduled to take place between July 25th and August 9th.

Festival director Kevin Gamble said: “Kneecap not only speak out to assist communities but take actions too – this is yet another clear example of that, ensuring a huge amount will go into our community thanks to them.”

Organisers say the Kneecap gig will raise a six-figure sum, with west Belfast organisation Glór na Móna the largest recipient.

They say the donation will go directly towards building Croí na Carraige, its new Irish medium youth and community hub.

Two of the band’s members, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh and Naoise Ó Cairealláin, also known as Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap, come from the area.

Kneecap’s third member, DJ Próvaí, whose real name is JJ Ó Dochartaigh, is from Derry.

Proceeds will also go towards GAA club Seán Dolan’s GAC, which is based in Derry.

The club say they aim to use the money to “launch an innovative Irish language initiative hub, An tSíol”, which will deliver community-based programmes for club members and the wider community, including classes for adults and younger players. – PA