Lewis Capaldi at Marlay Park: Set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Irish fans are eagerly awaiting Lewis Capaldi’s return to Dublin as part of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s “biggest tour ever”.

Capaldi, the master of heartbreak ballads for many, had his breakthrough in 2017 with the release of his debut single Bruises.

After a recent two-year break to focus on his mental health, Capaldi returned to performing with a surprise set at last year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Since then, he has gone on to sell out arenas and stadiums around the world including Dubin’s 3Arena in 2025.

Heading to one of his upcoming gigs in the capital? Below is everything you need to know.

When and where is it?

Lewis Capaldi will be performing at Marlay Park on Tuesday, June 23rd, and Wednesday, June 24th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates for both gigs open at 4pm, with the show scheduled to start at 5pm. Early queuing is not allowed, so aim to arrive from 4pm onwards. Last entry is at 9.30pm.

Who is playing?

CMAT, the Dunboyne Diana, will be a special guest performer for both of Capaldi’s Dublin shows. The Meath singer-songwriter, who recently played a gig at St Anne’s Park, will open alongside Bradley Marshall.

Marshall, the independent Dublin artist, best known for his song Perfect For Me, is set to return to his hometown after performing in London this week, coming back to the city that inspires most of his songwriting.

What songs will Capaldi play?

So far on Capaldi’s tour he has played:

Hollywood

Grace

Heavenly Kind of State

Wish You the Best

Love the Hell Out of You

Almost

Forever

Bruises

Pointless

Something in the Heavens

Before You Go

Fade

The Day That I Die

Hold Me While You Wait

Leave Me Slowly

Forget Me

Encore

Survive

Someone You Loved

How do I get to and from the gig?

Thousands will be travelling to the gig so significant travel delays are expected around Marlay Park. Organisers advise giving yourself an additional three hours travel time to compensate. It is possible to drive to the venue, but it is recommended you walk or use public transport.

Travel by bus: Marathon Group is running return bus services, including Dublin city centre shuttle buses and can be viewed at MarathonGroup.ie. Diversions will be in place on Dublin Bus routes 14, 16 and 74 as a result of the concert; full information is available here.

Travel by Luas: The green line to Broombridge stops at Dundrum and Balally, both of which are about a 45-minute walk from Marlay Park. If you head to Dundrum you can then use the Marathon shuttle-coach service by booking here.

Travel by car: Car parking is available at Marlay Park, but it is extremely limited and must be booked in advance here. The car-park entrance is on College Road, accessed via Whitechurch Road.

The recommended drop-off and collection point if you’re getting a lift is in the SuperValu car park on Ballinteer Avenue. Some of the roads surrounding the park will be closed.

Ireland will assume the EU presidency on July 1st. Construction and preparations in advance of the presidency may delay traffic and those travelling near Dublin Castle before the concert.

Are any tickets left?

At the time of writing, tickets for both dates are still available. Make sure you download your ticket to your phone in advance of the gig, as internet connectivity can be an issue and screenshots may not work on the day.

What is security like?

Any under-16s must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian aged 25 or over to be permitted entry. You are advised to bring an official form of identification to verify your age, be it a passport, Garda age card or driver’s license.

Security checks will be in operation on the way into the park. Bags will be searched, and bags larger than A4 size will not be allowed into the event. Among the prohibited items at Marlay Park are umbrellas, alcohol, e-scooters/e-bikes, flares, flag poles, disposable vapes and gas canisters.

Can I bring cash?

All bars in the venue will be cashless. Food vendors will be accepting cash as well as card payments.

What does the weather look like?

According to Met Éireann, Tuesday will be a dry but cloudy day with temperatures between 15-20 degrees.

Wednesday is forecast to be another dry but cloudy day with highest temperatures of 16-18 degrees.